Kevin Costner responds to John Mulaney’s hilarious Field of Dreams summary at Oscars

Kevin Costner has responded to John Mulaney’s amusing summary of Field of Dreams at the Oscars.

During the Academy Awards on Sunday night (10 March), stand-up comedian Mulaney left the audience in stitches with his “hilarious” introduction for the Achievement in Sound category.

“For years, movies didn’t have sound, and then they figured it out,” he began. “Some people say that the silent era was the golden era of film – these people are difficult and insane.”

“Without sound we wouldn’t have been able to hear such classic lines as ‘You’re going to need a bigger boat.’”

Mulaney then went on a tangent and broke down the plot of the 1989 movie Field of Dreams, much to the audience’s delight.

“Or what about that moment in Field of Dreams where we hear, ‘If you build it, he will come,’ and then Costner does it, he builds a baseball field,” he said.

John Mulaney speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards (Getty Images)

“Or I guess he doesn’t build it – he mows down corn, and then there is a field and he’s like, ‘I’m going to watch ghosts play baseball,’ and the bank is like, ‘You wanna pay your mortgage?’ And he’s like, ‘Nah, I’m gonna watch ghosts play baseball.’”

Costner, who played Ray Kinsella in the 1989 film, has since responded to Mulaney’s bit. On Instagram, he re-shared the clip and wrote: “Not a bad summary.”

He added: “Congrats to all the nominees and winners @theacademy Awards Sunday night. So many great performances to celebrate this year.”

Ray Liotta and Kevin Costner in ‘Field of Dreams’ (Universal/Gordon/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Mulaney was widely praised for his delivery at the Oscars, and some viewers are adamant that he should host next year’s Academy Awards ceremony after this year’s host Jimmy Kimmel received mixed reviews.

One fan wrote on X/Twitter: “John Mulaney I am on my hands and knees begging you to host the Oscars”.

“This was John Mulaney’s audition, and he passed with flying colours. He should host next year and many years after that,” added one viewer.

“If John Mulaney isn’t hired to host the Oscars next year, then literally what are we even doing here?” one demanded.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn at the 96th Annual Academy Award (Getty Images)

Viewers said they enjoyed Mulaney’s tangent, with one writing: “Explaining the entire plot to Field of Dreams instead of presenting his category at the Oscars lol. King”.

The Oscars night was one of fierce competition with Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon leading the tally of nominations, earning 13, 11, and 10 nods respectively.

As expected, Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb epic dominated the awards, with Nolan, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr all earning their first ever Academy Awards thanks to their involvement in the film.