Sex and the City fans are reacting to an “iconic” detail surrounding Kim Cattrall’s reported return to spin-off And Just Like That....

On Wednesday (31 May), Variety reported that Cattrall will be reprising the role of Samantha Jones in season two of the modern-day SATC spin-off series.

The news comes a year after Cattrall, who played the character in six season and two films, said she would not return in the series.

If reports are to be believed, Cattrall has reneged on this comment, leaving many to wonder if she had put her high-profile feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker to one side.

However, according to reports, Cattrall will appear only in a brief cameo, which she filmed in March without seeing any of her co-stars, including Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Due to this, fans have been highlighting a viral comment shared by Cattrall in a 2019 interview when she told The Guardian: “I don’t want to be in a situation for even an hour where I’m not enjoying myself.”

In light of the news that she returned without reuniting with her co-stars, Sex and the City fans have been sharing the much-memed quote on social media.

Others have praised Cattrall for accepting what was probably a large sum of money to film a brief scene.

“Kim Cattrall doing a scene in And Just Like That where she doesn't have to actually be in the same room or interact at all with SJP is iconic. She probably collected serious coin for it too,” one fan wrote, with another theorising: “She got offered gobs of money and took it. I don’t blame her.”

Find more reactions below.

And Just Like That... season two will premiere on 22 June. It can be watched on Max in the US, and on Sky Comedy and Now in the UK. The Independent has contacted Cattrall and Warner Bros Discovery for comment.