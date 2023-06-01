Where to watch ‘And Just Like That’ in the UK

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

And just like that... the Sex and The City spin-off show is back for season two. Returning to our screens on 22 June, prepare to clear your diary as we’ll be treated to a double-bill premiere.

Season one dropped in December 2021, running through to the final episode of the series in February 2022. Although the fabulous key character Samantha was notably missing from the core line-up, viewers saw the return of popular players, including Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Mr Big, Steve, Harry and Stanford.

For those late to the cocktail party, you can expect some serious twists and turns, plus the addition of new characters Che, Seema, Lisa and Nya. With the trailer for season two having been released, we now know even more about the next instalment – by the looks of things, it’s going to be a goodie.

First things first, rumours about Aiden’s return have been confirmed – Carrie’s previous love interest from the OG Sex and the City (SATC) is back. It’s also clear from the trailer that Miranda’s relationship with Che has progressed. But most exciting (and unbelievably) of all, Kim Cattrall is reportedly returning for a cameo.

According to Variety, the actor is set to reprise her role in a brief phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker’s character. Sources say she has already recorded her scene and the famed costume designer Patricia Field – who dressed the cast in the original series – also returned to dress Samantha.

Whether you want to watch the And Just Like That trailer, need to catch up on season one, or fancy a refresh before the next season, we’ve got all the info about how to watch it here in the UK.

‘And Just Like That’ trailer

And Just Like That Season 2 | Official Teaser

On Wednesday 26 April, HBO Max and Sky released the And Just Like That trailer, with the latest poster confirming the show will be returning on 22 June 2023. Judging by the short teaser, there are plenty of bombshells, and the show will be filled with all of the drama we know and love.

Where to watch ‘And Just Like That’ in the UK

All 10 episodes of And Just Like That season one are available to watch on Sky Comedy, Now and Amazon Prime Video.

If you’re not a Sky customer already, you can do a free streaming trial right now. To get Sky TV (including Sky Comedy), you need the Sky Stream box (£26 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package and a subscription to Netflix’s basic plan. This is Sky’s new device, and it doesn’t need a satellite dish, as it streams Sky directly over wifi. However, if you sign up right now, you’ll get a month’s free trial. Which is perfectly timed for the release of And Just Like That.

If you already have an Amazon Prime subscription, Prime TV is included at no extra cost but you do have to pay extra for certain shows, including And Just Like That. Each episode is available to download on Amazon for £1.89 in SD or £2.49 in HD. The whole season costs £17.99 to download, and that covers both SD and HD options.

Will there be a second series of ‘And Just Like That’?

Yes, it was announced in March 2022 that a second series of And Just Like That had been commissioned. Sarah Jessica Parker then shared a picture of her script in September, suggesting filming for the new series would start soon, and prompting followers to celebrate in the comments section. During the filming process, eagle-eyed fans have been keeping an eye on behind-the-scenes photos.

And now the trailer has been released, giving us just enough of a teaser to know that it’s going to be another jaw-dropping instalment.

‘And Just Like That’ season two UK release date

And Just Like That season two will be released on 22 June 2023, so you’ve not got long to wait.

