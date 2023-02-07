Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Last of Us viewers are reacting to the series briniging one of the videogame’s funniest moments to life.

On Sunday (5 February), the HBO adaptation aired its fourth episode, which saw Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsay) reach the next dangerous stage of their post-apocalyptic journey.

Picking up where the previous episode left of, the instalment saw Joel driving the car of his deceased friends Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), with Ellie rifling through their belongings in the backseat.

Players of co-creator Neil Druckmann’s video game would have known what was coming next. Ellie finds a porn magazine and asks a mortified Joel: “Why are all these pages are stuck together?”

After he pauses, not knowing how to answer, Ellie, laughing, exclaims: “I’m just f***ing with ya,” before throwing the magazine out of the car window.

The scene is practically a shot-for-shot recreation of the video game sequence, and players are overjoyed the series included it – especially because they believed it might have been left on the cutting room floor.

“The Last of Us series is show of the year for recreating one of my favorite scenes,” one fan wrote, with another calling it “a treat for the gamers”.

One viewer placed the scenes alongside each other, writing; “THIS SCENE RIGHT HERE HAD ME GIGGLING SO HARD IN BOTH THE GAME AND SHOW.”

Following the airing of episode four, HBO made a surprise announcement about the next instalment.

The Last of Us airs in the UK on Sky and NOW.