Lewis Capaldi has responded after his keyboard player was spotted swearing onstage during his performance at the National Television Awards

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter played his new single “Forget Me” during the awards on Thursday (13 October) night.

During the performance, viewers spotted Capaldi’s keyboard player telling a camera operator to “f*** off”, with one tweet reading: “Anyone else see Lewis Capaldi’s keyboard man tell someone to ‘f*** off’ mid performance?”

One angry viewer tweeted Capaldi: “Lewis Capaldi’s keyboard player just mouthed f*** off at the camera man!! What an unprofessional little turd”.

The singer responded: “I agree Pete, totally unacceptable, will be having words. Thanks for bringing it to my attention”.

But it appears the ‘Someone You Loved’ singer took the situation light-heartedly after following up his tweet with a photo of him giving his band member the middle finger.

He captioned the photo: “This one’s for you Pete brother”.

Other viewers had speculated that the keyboard was angry due to sound or technical issues.

“Something [is] going on with sound/performance… keyboard [player] is fuming,” one tweet read.

Capaldi is no stranger to using crude and funny language, having recently embarrassed BBC’s Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty after he mistakenly thought she made an NSFW comment towards her live on air.

The National Television Awards also saw This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield booed by crowds as they accepted the award for Best Daytime Show.

