Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The creator of Lockwood and Co has given Netflix the perfect reason to renew the series.

Since its release last month, the show has become a sleeper hti for the streaming service, which would typically make a season two renewal a certainty.

However in recent years Netflix has made a habit of cancelling shows despite them being at the top of the service’s most-watched charts, leading to widespread criticism.

Lockwood and Co fans enjoying the series are urging the service not to cancel the show – and Attack the Block director Cornish himself has explained why that would be a disappointing decision.

Firstly, season one covers the first two books in Jonathan Stroud’s books series: The Screaming Staircase and The Whispering Skull.

Speaking to Empire in the new issue, Cornish confirms that the initial run of Lockwood & Co covers the first two books in Stroud’s five-book series. “So there’s definitely a couple more seasons in the books”

He says the story “in the books is very well-plotted”, adding: “Jonathan Stroud solidifies the world and thinks of clever ways to explore it the more the books go on. It really goes somewhere, and it does have an end. So yeah, we’d love to do more.”

In the interview, Cornish added: “One of the things I don’t like about episodic telly is when it doesn’t know how it’s going to end. You get that thing Lost had where it’s all promise and no delivery.”

However, it’s worth noting that Lost drew to a natural close after six seasons with an ending that is commonly misunderstood by viewers.

‘Lockwood and Co’ on Netflix (Netflix)

Lockwood and Co, starring Ruby Stokes, is available to stream on Netflix now.

The series follows three young psychic detectives who battle ghosts (referred to as “visitors”) in London.