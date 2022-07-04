Loki season two has officially begun filming, with leaked photos showing Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson reuniting on an Easter egg-laden set.

Loki is an American television series created by Michael Waldron. It is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios, sharing continuity with the films of the franchise.

The series takes place after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, in which an alternate version of Loki creates a new timeline.

According to a TikTok video by Jasmine Erlee, Hiddleston and Wilson were recently spotted on a set in London. Their respective characters, Loki and Mobius M Mobius, werel wearing tuxedos.

Loki’s season two was initially announced in the end credits of season one’s finale.

“Loki will return in season two,” the message read.

In 2021, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige suggested that cameras might not roll on Loki season 2 until 2023.

However, a new report from Backstage Magazine, along with multiple leaked set videos, has seemingly confirmed that Loki season 2 has entered production.

Here’s everything we know about the series so far:

Who is directing and producing season 2?

The season is produced by Marvel Studios, with Eric Martin serving as head writer and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead leading the directing team.

Previous Loki showrunner Kate Herron won’t be returning for season 2 and Michael Waldron, who penned the scripts for season one, is not returning to lead writing duties.

When is Loki season 2 due to release?

While the new season doesn’t have a confirmed release date, it is rumoured to return to screens sometime next year.

What is expected in the new season?

Loki season 2 will likely see the Loki variant continue to navigate the Time Variance Authority and the mysteries of the time continuum.

At the end of season one, we were introduced to He Who Remains, played by Jonathan Majors. While the character was killed by Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, it is teased that we will soon encounter a variant of his – most likely the popular Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror.

Season two will also likely see Loki work with the Mobius and Hunter B-15 who do not remember him.

Writer Martin recently hinted that fans could expect to see more of Mobius and Renslayer in season two, writing on social media: “I really wish we’d had more time with Mobius and Renslayer.”

Is season 2’s trailer out?

Not yet. We will update this piece once it is out.