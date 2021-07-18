A Marvel fan is urging people to re-watch a WandaVision scene following the final episode of Loki.

The six-episode series drew to a close last week with a dramatic episode that saw Loki (Tom Hiddlesont) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) come face-to-face with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the puppet master behind the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

The introduction has been teased for weeks, and Marvel fans were excited to see Majors make his debut as the character who also goes by the name of Kang the Conqueror.

One moment towards the end of the episode, though, seems to tally up with a huge moment in WandaVision, the first of Marvel’s TV shows that recently received a handful of Emmy nominations (find the full list herey).

After a tussle with Loki about how to deal with He Who Remains, Sylvie sends the God of Mischief back to the TVA and proceeds to kill Majors’ character.

However, when Loki returns, he discovers he’s in the wrong timeline and that Sylvie, as He Who Remains warned, has caused another Multiversal war. In this world, Kang – a much more fearsome version of He Who Remains – is the ruler.

One fan theorised that the moment Sylvie kills He Who Remains, which causes the sacred timeline to branch into different ones, can be detected in the WandaVision’s post-credits scene.

“I just KNOW this is the moment Wanda heard Billy and Tommy through the multiverse,” Twitter user @JoeBankso wrote.

In this sequence, Wanda is shown to be hiding out in an isolated cabin far away from civilisation, recovering from the “death” of Vision (Paul Bettany), their two children and the sitcom life they shared in Westview.

The camera then pans to another room where Wanda is shown to be scanning the Darkhold via astral projection as the Scarlet Witch. While doing this, she hears her children calling out for her.

Does this moment marry the timelines of ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Loki’? (Marvel Studios)

Now, her children, Tommy and Billy, don’t exist in the world Wanda is currently in, which indicates that she hears them from an alternate universe. Could this exact moment be when Sylvie kills He Who Remains, causing characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to become aware of the Multiverse?

For those who don’t know, the multiverse is a series of alternate worlds featuring characters, dead and alive, while the Darkhold is the tome of dark magic spells that Wanda acquires from ancient sorceress Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in WandaVision.

Tom Hiddleston in the final episode of ‘Loki’ (Disney Plus)

While the theory is unconfirmed, it is fun watching the WandaVision moment back while keeping the events of Loki in mind.

Find the full MCU chronology, recently updated with Black Widow and Loki, here.

WandaVision and Loki are available to stream on Disney Plus.