Lorraine Kelly has made a dig at I’m A Celebrity’s Janice Dickinson.

On today’s instalment of Lorraine (27 April), the TV presenter was discussing a preview clip from tonight’s episode where one of the contestants has smuggled contraband into the jungle.

Kelly remarked that she couldn’t “tell” whether Dickinson, who is an American model, was showing a guilty facial expression or not because “nothing really moves that much”.

“You can’t really tell with Janice because nothing really moves that much,” she said to entertainment journalist Lucie Cave.

In the preview, the contestants won’t be allowed their dinner until one of them owns up to smuggling in contraband.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here returned to ITV with a twist on Monday (24 April), as a group of memorable campmates from past series arrived for a spin-off show in South Africa to test themselves all over again.

On last night’s episode (26 April), Made In Chelsea’s Georgia “Toff” Toffolo returned to the show with musician Myleene Klass and Coronation Street’s Andy Whyment.

On tonight’s episode (27 April), Toff will make her decision on whose place she will take in the main camp, while Andy and Myleene will battle it out in a trial to win a spot in there. Amir will also take on the Supermarket Shriek Trial.