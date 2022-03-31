Love is Blind star Shayne Jansen denies use of drugs during filming

Love is Blind star Shayne Jansen has denied speculation that he was on drugs while filming the show.

Jansen featured in the second US season of the hit reality romance programme, which launched on Netflix in February.

While his relationship with fellow cast member Natalie Lee became a major discussion point as it aired, some online commenters also expressed the belief that Jansen was using drugs that were influencing his actions.

Appearing on a recent episode of video podcast The Viall Files, Jansen denied the accusations.

“People thought I was doing cocaine,” he told show host Nick Viall. “I’m mic’d up the whole time. Everyone would have heard me do it.

“It’s wild to think that I was carrying cocaine on me, and I was snorting lines and doing all this kind of stuff in the bathroom when I’m mic’d up.”

The reality star then shared that while he’d experimented with some substances in the past, he was not using drugs while recording.

Love is Blind’s Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen at the altar (ADRIAN S. BURROWS SR./NETFLIX )

“Have I [used drugs]? Yes. On the show I did not,” he said.

“I have experience with a few of them. Nothing that’s been injected into my body, but I think we’ve all had our times in our lives where we’ve done certain things.”

He then went on to explain that his erratic behaviour on the programme was a result of “severe, severe ADHD” and feeling anxious and highly emotional.

“My wedding day where I looked like I was coked out of my mind, I didn’t sleep for two days straight because I had no idea what she was going to say at the altar, no idea,” he explained.

“My mom was in town, my whole family was in town. I was so embarrassed, my anxiety was going crazy.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, he clarified that his relationship with Lee is “officially” over and claimed that he was “fed up” with pursuing her.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.