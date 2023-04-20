Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former participant on Love is Blind has spoken out in defence of hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey after fans expressed their distaste for the recent reunion episode.

The Lacheys, who have been together since 2006 and married since 2011, have fronted the programme since its launch in 2020.

Though the conclusion of season four was set to stream live on Sunday evening (Monday 17 April in the UK), technical issues meant that the reunion episode wasn’t available for more than 12 hours later than planned.

When the reunion finally hit the service later in the day, it was met with significant criticism regarding Vanessa’s alleged preferential treatment of some contestants, as well as the pair’s repeated questions about the couples’ family plans.

Shayne Jansen, who took part in the Chicago-set second season of the hit Netflix reality show in 2022, responded to questions about the pair during a recent Instagram Q&A.

“Is Vanessa always like that? The reunion was embarrassing for her imo [in my opinion],” an anonymous follower asked Jansen on Wednesday (19 April).

“[The Lacheys] were the nicest humans during my experience,” Jansen stated, before adding that his mother, who recently passed, “loved Vanessa”.

“Nick shot the s**t with us about football etc,” he said of the former 98 Degrees singer.

Others have been campaigning for previous contestants who married on the show to inherit the Lacheys’ position. Season one stars Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton are frequently suggested as potential successors.

“All I will say is everyone wanting the couples who made it from the past seasons is the worst idea,” Jansen offered. “Adorable you think they won’t bend the knee to corporate? You think they will give you what you want?”

He then named himself, Real Housewives superproducer Andy Cohen and fellow Love is Blind season two alumnus Shake Chatterjee as potential reunion hosts. “It may be a mess but you’ll get your answers.”

Jansen was engaged to Natalie Lee during his season, but Lee ultimately said no at the altar.