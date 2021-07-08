Love Island is back on our screens, with a whole new group of contestants settling into the villa with the hope of coupling up with a partner who’s “100 per cent their type on paper”.

But while this year’s contestants are enjoying their summer of sun, the rest of us are left wondering what actually goes on behind those villa doors.

So if you’ve ever pondered what life is like inside the villa for contestants, we’re here to help you find out with our new interview series.

Whether it’s how many drinks contestants are allowed, just how staged the show is, or who they’re able to talk to on their mobile phones, you can ask some of your favourite islanders questions below that we’ll put directly to them.

So far we’ve spilled the tea with series four champion Jack Fincham and series six’s Shaughna Phillips, and next up we have the amazing Georgia Steel!

Putting the words “I’m loyal, babes” on the map, Georgia appeared on Love Island in 2018, where she famously partnered up with Josh Denzel (who later returned from Casa Amor with another woman). She ended up partnered with Sam Bird, while also being known for her friendships with fellow contestants Dani Dyer and Samira Mighty.

So whether you want to pick Georgia’s brain on her time in the villa or what life has been like post-show, we want to hear from you!

Georgia appeared on ‘Love Island’ in 2018 (ITV/Shutterstock)

You can leave your questions in the comment section below this article and we’ll put as many as we can to Georgia on camera.

