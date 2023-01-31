Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island 2023 is well underway, with new bombshell contestants joining the villa to shake things up.

One week into the series, which is being filmed in South Africa and presented by Maya Jama, two new bombshells joined the line-up of islanders already in the villa.

However, rather than being total newcomers – or old faces, as happened when Adam Collard returned to the villa last year – both islanders had previously appeared on Love Island Australia.

One of the bombshells is Aaron Waters, a model and content creator from Melbourne.

Here’s everything you need to know about the reality star…

When was Aaron on Love Island Australia?

Aaron appeared on series three of the Australian spin-off in 2021. He joined the villa on day one and made it to the final with Jess Velkovski, but the couple called their romance off just days after the show ended.

However, he and Jess insisted there were no hard feelings between them following their split.

What will he bring to the villa?

Aaron in the villa (ITV)

Aaron said that “besides being an Aussie, I’m different to most because I have a sense of awareness of who I am and what I’m looking for. When I’m talking to girls it’s not on a surface level, I can dive deeper to try and build a connection”.

What did Aaron learn from his experience on Love Island Australia?

The 25-year-old said that appearing on the Australian series first taught him that not everything is as it “meets the eye”.

“Attraction is one thing, but making a connection and being able to build something with somebody is another,” he said. “When I was in the Love Island Australia villa, I didn’t open myself up to other opportunities that I could’ve possibly had.

“This time round, I want to be testing the waters by being open-minded and giving everyone a chance. In terms of my experience in the previous villa, I went in there wanting to be myself and I can truly say I felt comfortable in myself in every way so I’d never change it.”

What is Aaron’s Instagram?

Aaron’s Instagram page is @aaronmwaters. However, you’ll have to wait until he leaves the villa to see his posts due to a change in this series of Love Island.

Unlike previous years, in which the islanders’ profiles have been run by their friends and family, the winter 2023 contestants have been asked by ITV to make their accounts “dormant” for the duration of their time on the show.

ITV have brought in this measure to help lessen the “adverse effects of social media” on the contestants.

In an interview with The Independent, Love Island’s voiceover presenter Iain Stirling backed the change, saying that it was “insane that that happened before”.

Love Island airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.