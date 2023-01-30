Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island 2023 is well underway, with icks, abs and tans returning to our screens for the show’s second ever winter edition.

Maya Jama is host the hit ITV reality show for the first time. Jama, 28, was unveiled as Love Island’s new presenter in October last year after Laura Whitmore announced her exit.

Last season, we saw Ekin-Su and Davide take home the cash prize, and the couple is still going strong now.

This year, a fresh batch of singles are in South Africa in the hope of finding love.

Stay tuned for live updates as and when new contestants are announced.

Here are your 2023 Love Island Winter cast...

Tanya Manhenga, 22

(ITV)

Tanya entered the villa in the hope that being around “lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want”. The 22-year-old Liverpudlian is a biomedical science student. On the side, she is also an influencer.

Tanya has Vitiligo, which is a skin pigmentation condition. She said, however, that “you may not even notice it”. Tanya also said she doesn’t care about covering up the pigmentation on her lip and in her hair, adding that “it’s a vibe”.

Read more about Tanya here.

Kai Fagan, 24

(ITV)

Kai is a Science and PE teacher from Manchester who said he was “single by choice” before entering the villa. The 24-year-old said he has “quite high expectations” and does not commit to anyone unless he is “absolutely buzzing” over them. Kai said his friends would describe him as “chilled, caring, very impulsive and a good guy”, adding that he always puts family and friends first.

In addition to his job as a teacher, he also plays semi-professional rugby for Burnage RFC, having previously played rugby 7s for Jamaica. He has three different degrees and went to three different universities.

Read more about Kai here.

Lana Jenkins, 25

(ITV)

The 25-year-old from Luton said that she falls in love quickly. “I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week,” she said.

Throughout her career as a make-up artist, she has worked with many celebrities. A fun fact about Lana is that when she lived in Spain as a six-year-old, she appeared in an episode of Benidorm as an extra.

Read more about Lana here.

Ron Hall, 25

(ITV)

The 25-year-old from Essex said that he would bring “fun and charisma” to the villa, adding that he is “the most genuine person you’ll meet”. The financial advisor also said he is a “nice person – which you don’t find these days”.

Ron is blind in one eye, after suffering a football injury when he was eight years old. “I went in for a header and got kicked in the face,” he recalled. “I’ve got two different coloured eyes, one blue and one green. It’s added to my character, there are so many people that are worse off than me. And if anything, losing something like that makes you realise that. It’s not hindered me in any shape or form. It’s a good conversation starter I must admit.”

Read more about Ron here.

Anna-May Robey, 20

(ITV)

The 20-year-old payroll administrator from Swansea has said she is looking for someone who can make her laugh, adding that she has been single for “quite a while”. Recalling her worst date ever, Anna-May said one man once fell asleep during their meal. “I had to clink his wine glass to wake him up,” she said.

According to Anna-May, her friends have described her as “energetic” and “always running around singing and screaming”.

Read more about Anna-May here.

Will Young, 23

(ITV)

Will has said that growing up on a farm has made it difficult “juggling relationships and work”. Sounding serious about love, the 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire said that he is at a time in his life “where I’m mature enough to find a wife”.

Will practises meditation every night for 20-25 minutes, adding that “it’s a nice way to self-reflect”. He said that he would like Sir David Attenborough to play him in a movie of his life.

Read more about Will here.

Tanyel Revan, 26

(ITV)

Tanyel is a 26-year-old hair stylist from North London. Asked what she’d bring to the villa, Tanyel said: “Energy, confidence. I’m funny, loud, feisty, charismatic.” She also said that she is “hard to get” and “a very loyal person”.

Shedding some light on her type, Tanyel revealed that her celebrity crush is Channing Tatum who is “handsome but not too pretty”. She said: “I don’t like pretty boys, they give me the ‘ick’ because they always have a crap personality.”

Read more about Tanyel here.

Shaq Muhammad, 24

(ITV)

Shaq from London entered the villa having not had the “best luck with previous relationships”. The 24-year-old airport security officer sounded serious about finding a partner before he went in, saying: “Hopefully I do come out with my future wife. The person I hope to marry one day. Hopefully she’s in the villa”.

Shaq said that he wears his heart on his sleeve and that if he finds someone he clicks with, “I fall very hard, very fast”. A romantic, Shaq cries every time he watches the Nicholas Sparks film adaptation Dear John starring Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum.

Read more about Shaq here.

Olivia Hawkins, 27

(ITV)

The 27-year-old from Brighton has never been in a relationship before. Olivia said she’ll bring “fun” and “vibes” to the villa, and “maybe a little bit of drama”.

Olivia’s work as a ring girl and actor has brought her close to celebrities. Speaking about her claim to fame, she said: “I did a film with Jason Statham and had a nice 10-minute convo about life. I’ve been a ring girl for KSI, I played a waitress in James Bond with Daniel Craig and I’ve also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson.”

Read more about Olivia here.

Haris Namani, 21

(ITV)

The 21-year-old TV salesman from Doncaster called Love Island “the best opportunity for me to find the girl and find the right one”. Haris said that he has never “taken a girl home”, explaining that he would not say he has fallen in love with anyone until they meet his mum and dad, or siblings.

Haris went on to call himself “a unique guy” who is “confident, not awkward, especially with the girls”. He also said he is “friendly, and very respectful”.

Read more about Haris here.

Tom Clare, 23

(ITV)

Tom is a 23-year-old footballer from Skelmersdale in Lancashire. He plays for non-league Macclesfield FC and was the team’s top scorer from the 2021/2022 season.

He has been granted an “extended period of leave” to appear on the show, with the club saying that Tom had expressed an “unwavering desire” to return after the show.

Read more about Tom here.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, 25

(ITV)

Zara is a 25-year-old model and property developer.

She did musical theatre and performance at university, and has appeared in several music videos.

Ahead of entering the villa, she said: “I’ve since gone on to do lots of modelling and dancing for music videos for UK and global artists, I’ve worked with people like Hardy Caprio, Headie One, Aitch, Tion Wayne and more.”

Read more about Zara here.

David Salako, 24

(ITV)

David is a 24-year-old money adviser from Essex.

Ahead of entering the villa as a bombshell on day three, he says his loved ones would describe him as a “joker” who is “very ambitious and just a good person to be around”.

However, we didn’t get to see much of his charms, as the first recoupling left him single and saw him leave the “island” on episode five (Friday 20 January).

Read more about David here.