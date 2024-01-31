Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island’s Demi Jones has opened up about her relationship with Luis Morrison, saying they were the “only ones who really liked each other” on the show, despite being dumped from the Island.

Demi and Luis left the ongoing All Stars series last week, following a dramatic recoupling and while the two weren’t coupled up on the show - they did get quite close in the villa.

In an interview with Digital Spy, the 25-year-old reality star admitted that she and Luis "actually formed such a nice, special bond in Love Island".

"We were actually the only ones who really liked each other, so I think it was such a shock for all the islanders, as well as ourselves, that we were dumped," she said.

"Because everyone was saying, ‘Oh Dems, you and Luis, you really like each other. You’re going to do so well in this competition’. So I think naturally, we were a bit more relaxed. We thought, ‘Do you know what? We’re the only ones that actually like each other’. So it was such a shock."

"But, obviously, since coming out [of the show], it’s difficult. I live in Portsmouth, he lives in Manchester, and all your work commitments are super, super crazy," she added.

"But I would definitely say I’m definitely still single, Luis is definitely still single. I only met him three weeks ago, guys! But we are still getting to know each other, so we’ll just see what happens."

Demi confirmed that she and Luis have been on a “little date night”, adding: “I wouldn’t say it was the full-blown works, but we definitely went out for a few drinks, got a little bit tipsy and had a little bit of a boogie! So yeah, it was nice."

Demi and Luis left the Love Island All Stars villa in episode eight (ITV/ Love Island )

On Monday (22 January), Demi and Luis were booted off the ITV show after the arrival of new bombshells Arabella and Tyler.

At the end of episode eight, Arabella coupled up with Chris while Tyler chose his ex-girlfriend Kaz, which left both Demi and Luis single and led to the surprise exit of the two islanders. While the pair were sad to be leaving, they were glad to be doing so as a unit.

During her exit interview, Demi said: “Although it’s early days, Luis and I get on so well. We are not putting any pressure on anything but we have already arranged our first date; we’re going to go out for dinner in London, go out for drinks and go out clubbing with our friends after.”

Luis added: “I’m gutted to be leaving the Villa but I’m so happy to be leaving with Demi. Even though we weren’t coupled up, I wish we could’ve stayed longer as I thought we were a solid couple. I loved the time we shared together and overall I’ve had the best experience, it was even better than my time on series one.”

Love Island: All Stars airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.