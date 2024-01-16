Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Love Island fan-favourite teases potential return to All Stars villa

Former contestant appeared on the fourth season of the reality series in 2018

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 16 January 2024 22:57
Comments
Close
Love Island: Megan splits up with Eyal

Former fan-favourite Love Island contestant Megan Barton-Hanson has hinted at a possible appearance on the popular reality series’s new spin-off, All Stars.

While interacting with her Instagram followers on Monday night (15 January), the 29-year-old star asked fans to submit Love Island-related questions.

She later reposted one of the questions, which asked if viewers could expect to see her return to the hit ITV series as a bombshell in the future.

Follow The Independent’s Love Island All Stars live blog here.

“Maybe... let’s see what hot guys go in,” Barton-Hanson answered.

The TV personality appeared on the fourth season of the reality dating show in 2018. She came in fourth place along with then-boyfriend Wes Nelson, 25.

She later returned for the debut season of another Love Island spin-off, Love Island Games, in 2023 where she and fellow contestant Kyra Green made history as the franchise’s second same-sex couple.

Megan Barton-Hanson

(Peacock)

Barton-Hanson had previously expressed regret for not coming out as bisexual during her time on Love Island.

“It took me so long to come out because I worked in the sex industry because I didn’t want it to be for the male gaze, or for people to think, oh she’s doing it for attention, or to seem more appealing to men,” she said on The Independent’s relationships podcast, Millennial Love in 2020.

“So that’s why I kept it so quiet until I went on another show,” she said, recalling the moment she did speak publicly about her sexuality in 2019’s series of Celebs Go Dating.

“I was struggling to meet gay girls. It’s so hard when you’re into feminine girls and you’re feminine yourself, it’s really hard to navigate who is gay and who’s not.”

Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Love Island: All Stars reunites 12 of the show’s finest past contestants return for a second (or third) chance at a villa romance.

Maya Jama returns to lead proceedings, having succeeded Laura Whitmore as host last January, alongside a line-up of islanders including Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi, Chris Taylor, Georgia Steel, Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth, Jake Cornish, Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Liberty Poole, Mitchel Taylor.

At the end of the second episode of the season, however, it was revealed that Jake had quit the series after just three days in the villa.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in