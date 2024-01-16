Love Island fan-favourite teases potential return to All Stars villa

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former fan-favourite Love Island contestant Megan Barton-Hanson has hinted at a possible appearance on the popular reality series’s new spin-off, All Stars.

While interacting with her Instagram followers on Monday night (15 January), the 29-year-old star asked fans to submit Love Island-related questions.

She later reposted one of the questions, which asked if viewers could expect to see her return to the hit ITV series as a bombshell in the future.

“Maybe... let’s see what hot guys go in,” Barton-Hanson answered.

The TV personality appeared on the fourth season of the reality dating show in 2018. She came in fourth place along with then-boyfriend Wes Nelson, 25.

She later returned for the debut season of another Love Island spin-off, Love Island Games, in 2023 where she and fellow contestant Kyra Green made history as the franchise’s second same-sex couple.

Barton-Hanson had previously expressed regret for not coming out as bisexual during her time on Love Island.

“It took me so long to come out because I worked in the sex industry because I didn’t want it to be for the male gaze, or for people to think, oh she’s doing it for attention, or to seem more appealing to men,” she said on The Independent’s relationships podcast, Millennial Love in 2020.

“So that’s why I kept it so quiet until I went on another show,” she said, recalling the moment she did speak publicly about her sexuality in 2019’s series of Celebs Go Dating.

“I was struggling to meet gay girls. It’s so hard when you’re into feminine girls and you’re feminine yourself, it’s really hard to navigate who is gay and who’s not.”

Love Island: All Stars reunites 12 of the show’s finest past contestants return for a second (or third) chance at a villa romance.

Maya Jama returns to lead proceedings, having succeeded Laura Whitmore as host last January, alongside a line-up of islanders including Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi, Chris Taylor, Georgia Steel, Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth, Jake Cornish, Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Liberty Poole, Mitchel Taylor.

At the end of the second episode of the season, however, it was revealed that Jake had quit the series after just three days in the villa.