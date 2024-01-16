Love Island All Stars – live: Viewers recouple exes Liberty and Jake as major twist revealed
Twelve former show favourites are returning for another shot at romance
Get the personalised water bottles and suitcases on deck – Love Island is back for an all-new all-star edition.
Love Island All Stars is this year’s winter offering of the hit ITV2 dating programme, which sees 12 of the show’s finest past contestants return for a second (or third) chance at a villa romance.
Late last year, across the pond, Love Island Games also united former stars of the international Love Island universe – however, the series did not air in the UK, despite including several contestants from former British seasons taking part.
Maya Jama is back leading proceedings, having succeeded Laura Whitmore as host last January, alongside a line-up of islanders including Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi, Chris Taylor, Georgia Steel, Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth, Jake Cornish, Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Liberty Poole, Mitchel Taylor.
However, not everything is the same as it has been in recent seasons, with claims that the infamous secret house, Casa Amor, will not feature in the All Stars run of the show.
First look inside luxury gold-theme Love Island All Stars villa
Meet the former contestants returning for a second chance at romance
Meet the former Love Island contestants returning for All Stars
With a cast list featuring fan favourites, villains and former couples, it won’t be long until things get spicy in South Africa
Love Island’s Iain Stirling hints at ‘favourite’ to win new All Stars
First episode ends with a major twist...
Wow, a dramatic final twist sees season six’s Callum Lee Jones re-enter the villa. He can now choose to break up one of the couples to steal a girl for himself.
BUT WAIT, there’s more! Maya then introduces Molly Smith, Callum’s very recent ex-girlfriend who made it all the way to the Love Island finals with him in 2020. She is also included as an option for Callum to couple up with.
Judging by the frosty reaction, that seems unlikely as the episode cuts to black, teasing a dramatic opener to episode two.
Your first set of Love Island All Stars couples are...
- Chris Taylor and Demi Jones
- Luis Morrison and Georgia Harrison
- Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel
- Anton Danyluk and Hannah Elizabeth
- Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole
- Mitchel Taylor and Kaz Kamwi
You absolute trolls! The public picks Jake and Liberty to couple up
In a decision shocking absolutely no one – least of all the stars themselves – the public has decided that Jake should couple up with Liberty. As Maya attempted to build tension, Jake said, “I just know” in regards to who he’d be coupled up with.
Unsurprisingly, he was right and the two exes are brought back together despite earlier saying: “That book is closed”.
“What are the chances of that, eh?” Jake jokes as he walks to Liberty’s side.
Despite insisting there’s “no bad blood”, the two are adamant that the chance of rekindling their romance is nil.
Georgia and Toby get their wish!
Georgia S is all smiles as she gets paired with Toby. A slightly tense moment follows though as Maya points out that she chose Anton earlier – “Yeah... we’ll work it out,” is her response. *Grimace face emoji*.
Demi and Chris are the first All Star couple
The first couple decided by the public are Demi and Chris. Despite being popular with the ladies, Demi was not one of the three female islanders who said they fancied Chris the most earlier.
Love Island’s favourite couple is back... Kaz and Liberty
Fans are already delighted at one Love Island reunion in particular: Kaz and Liberty. The villa besties are back, spawning some excellent reactions on Twitter.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies