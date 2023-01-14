Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Buckle up, Love Island 2023 is officially on its way.

The hit ITV dating reality show is due to return to screens on 16 January for its second ever Winter series.

Maya Jama will host for the first time. Jama, 28, was unveiled as Love Island’s new presenter in October last year after Laura Whitmore announced her exit.

Last season, we saw Ekin-Su and Davide take home the cash prize, and the couple is still going strong now.

This year, a new group of singles will arrive in South Africa in the hopes of replicating their success – and, of course, finding love.

Ahead of the show’s start date later this month, ITV are releasing the names and details of the first batch of islanders.

Stay tuned for live updates as and when new contestants are announced.

Here are your 2023 Love Island Winter cast...

Tanya Manhenga, 22

(ITV)

Tanya is entering the villa with the hopes that being around “lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want”. The 22-year-old Liverpudlian is a student studying biomedical science. On the side, she is also an influencer.

Tanya has Vitiligo, which is a skin pigmentation condition. She says, however, that “you may not even notice it”. Tanya said she doesn’t care about covering up the pigmentation on her lip and in her hair, adding that “it’s a vibe”.

Follow Tanya on Instagram here.

Kai Fagan, 24

(ITV)

Kai is a Science and PE teacher from Manchester who says he is “single by choice”. The 24-year-old Jamaican citizen said he has “quite high expectations” and does not committ to anyone unless he is “absolutely buzzing” over them. Kai says his friends would describe him as “chilled, caring, very impulsive and a good guy”, adding that he always puts family and friends first.

In addition to his job as a teacher, he also plays semi-professional rugby for Burnage RFC, having previously played rugby 7s for Jamaica. He has three different degrees and went to three different universities.

Follow Kai on Instagram here.

Lana Jenkins, 25

(ITV)

The 25-year-old from Luton said that she falls in love quickly. “I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week,” she said.

Through her career as a make-up artist, she has worked with many celebrities. A fun fact about Lana is that when she lived in Spain as a six-year-old, she appeared in an episode of Benidorm as an extra.

Follow Lana on Instagram here.

Ron Hall, 25

(ITV)

The 25-year-old from Essex has said that he will bring “fun and charisma” to the villa, adding that he is “the most genuine person you’ll meet”. The financial advisor has also said he is a “nice person – which you don’t find these days”.

Ron is blind in one eye, after suffering a football injury when he was eight years old. “I went in for a header and got kicked in the face,” he recalled. “I’ve got two different coloured eyes, one blue and one green. It’s added to my character, there are so many people that are worse off than me. And if anything, losing something like that makes you realise that. It’s not hindered me in any shape or form. It’s a good conversation starter I must admit.”

Follow Ron on Instagram here.

Anna-May Robey, 20

(ITV)

The 20-year-old payroll administrator from Swansea has said she is looking for someone who can make her laugh, adding that she has been single for “quite a while”. Recalling her worst date ever, Anna-May said one man once fell asleep during their meal. “I had to clink his wine glass to wake him up,” she said.

According to Anna-May, her friends have described her as “energetic” and “always running around singing and screaming”.

Follow Anna-May on Instagram.

Will Young, 23

(ITV)

Will has said that growing up on a farm has made it difficult “juggling relationships and work”. Sounding serious about love, the 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire said that he is at a time in his life “where I’m mature enough to find a wife”.

Will practices meditation every night for 20-25 minutes, adding that “it’s a nice way to self-reflect”. He said that he would like Sir David Attenborough to play him in a movie of his life.

Follow Will on Instagram.

Tanyel Revan, 26

(ITV)

Tanyel is a 26-year-old hair stylist from North London. Asked what she’ll bring to the villa, Tanyel said: “Energy, confidence. I’m funny, loud, feisty, charismatic.” She also said that she is “hard to get” and “a very loyal person”.

Shedding some light on her type, Tanyel revealed that her celebrity crush is Channing Tatum who is “handsome but not too pretty”. She said: “I don’t like pretty boys, they give me the ‘ick’ because they always have a crap personality.”

Follow Tanyel Revan on Instagram now.

Shaq Muhammad, 24

(ITV)

Shaq from London is entering the villa having not had the “best luck with previous relationships”. The 24-year-old airport security officer sounds serious about finding a partner, saying that “hopefully I do come out with my future wife. The person I hope to marry one day. Hopefully she’s in the villa”.

Shaq said that he wears his heart on his sleeve and that if he finds someone he clicks with, “I fall very hard, very fast”. A romantic, Shaq cries every time he watches the Nicholas Sparks film adaptation Dear John starring Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum.

Olivia Hawkins, 27

(ITV)

The 27-year-old from Brighton has never been in a relationship before. Olivia said she’ll bring “fun” and “vibes” to the villa, and “maybe a little bit of drama”.

Olivia’s work as a ring girl and actor has brought her close to celebrities. Speaking about her claim to fame, she said: “I did a film with Jason Statham and had a nice 10-minute convo about life. I’ve been a ring girl for KSI, I played a waitress in James Bond with Daniel Craig and I’ve also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson.”

Follow Olivia on Instagram here.

Haris Namani, 21

(ITV)

The 21-year-old TV salesman from Doncaster called Love Island “the best opportunity for me to find the girl and find the right one”. Haris said that he has never “taken a girl home”, explaining that he would not say he has fallen in love with anyone until they meet his mum and dad, or siblings.

Haris went on to call himself “a unique guy” who is “confident, not awkward, especially with the girls”. He also said he is “friendly, and very respectful”.

Updates to follow...