Michael Owen’s daughter, a senior microbiologist, and the first-ever deaf islander are among this year’s Love Island contestants.

The 2022 series is coming to a close, with the season finale arriving next week – but before then, there is still much drama in store for the islanders.

It remains to be seen who will win the new series, after last year’s show was won by Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

This year’s group of contestants took part in inclusion training before the start of the 2022 season.

In May, the first batch of this year’s Love Island contestants were revealed. Among them were Gemma, daughter of footballer Michael Owens, and Tasha, the show’s first ever deaf islander.

Many bombshells – including fan-favourite islander Ekin-Su – have arrived in the weeks since.

A huge elimination on Sunday night’s (24 July) episode saw four islanders go home: Deiji, Lacey, Nathalia, and Reece were all sent packing,

Here are your 2022 Love Island cast...

Paige Thorne, 24 – Paramedic

Paige Thorne will be appearing on the new series (ITV)

24-year-old Paige is heading into the Love Island villa in hope of finding romance, after lamenting about the slim pickings in her hometown of Swansea. She has just come out of a relationship, but has struggled to click with anyone on her dates and describes herself as the “mumsy” one of the group.

“If I had to pick a signature dish, it would probably be a Sunday dinner,” she said. “My roasties are up there, I think Gordon Ramsay would be impressed.”

Read more about Paige here.

Follow Paige on Instagram here.

Dami Hope, 26 – Senior Microbiologist

26-year-old Dubliner Dami Hope is after “new experiences” (ITV)

Dami has chosen to leave his home in Dublin and enter the villa as part of his year-long bid to try “new things”. His trick to finding love is being himself. “I don’t know if I will cause trouble, I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause trouble – but it happens!” he said.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

On what he brings to a relationship, Dami said: “I’m really good at being a team and actually looking after each other,” attributing the quality to his Aries star sign.

Read more about Dami here.

Follow Dami on Instagram here.

Waitress Indiyah is also looking for love (ITV)

Indiyah is 23 and comes from London. She’s heading into the villa in hope of meeting new people after being single for a while. Her previous partners have been pretty varied and she says she’s never “been out with two guys who are quite the same”.

“I feel like I’m going to bring a lot of flavour and vibrancy,” Indiyah said of joining Love Island. “I feel like I’m quite a down to earth person, so it shouldn’t be an issue to meet a lover or a friend.”

Read more about Indiyah here.

Follow Indiyah on Instagram here.

Tasha Ghouri, 23 – Model and Dancer

Tasha is the first deaf ‘Love Island’ contestant (ITV)

Self-proclaimed “party animal” Tasha is the next contestant to join Love Island 2022. The 23-year-old model and dancer comes from Thirsk in north Yorkshire and describes her dating life as “a shambles”.

Tasha is also the first deaf islander to appear on the show. “I think [my friends and family] would say I’m inspirational because of my hearing and my cochlear implant,” she said. “I inspire quite a lot of people because I’m really open about it.”

Read more about Tasha here.

Follow Tasha on Instagram here.

Davide Sanclimenti, 27 – Business Owner

Self-described ‘Italian stallion’ Davide will be on our screens this summer (ITV)

Hailing from Rome but living in Manchester, 27-year-old Davide is ready to bring his “Italian charm” to the villa this summer. He’s looking for something serious and a girl to spend his life with and describes himself as a “deep person”.

Davide said: “I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it.”

Read more about Davide here.

Follow Davide on Instagram here.

Gemma Owen, 19 – International Dressage Rider

Gemma is the daughter of footballer Michael Owen (ITV)

Gemma may be just 19, but she’s no stranger to the travelling the world in limelight. The Chester native owns her own business and has been competing for Great Britain in dressage riding since she was 11. Sport is clearly in her blood, as she is the daughter of England footballer Michael Owen.

Asked what she’ll bring to the villa, she said: “I would say I’m fun, flirty and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest. If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way.”

Read more about Gemma here.

Follow Gemma on Instagram here.

Andrew Le Page, 27 – Real Estate Agent

Andrew splits his time between Guernsey and Dubai (ITV)

Guernsey native Andrew is usually in a relationship and said that he applied for Love Island because he’s “actually single for once”. The estate agent is 27 and says that he’s a good boyfriend who once surprised an ex with a spontaneous trip to Paris.

Conjuring the spirit of Georgia “I’m loyal, babes” Steel from series four, he said: “When I’m with someone I’m very loyal, I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them.”

Read more about Andrew here.

Follow Andrew on Instagram here.

Luca Bish, 23 – Fishmonger

The fishmonger is looking for love (ITV)

Hailing from Brighton, Luca was inspired to join Love Island after seeing “how many couples [the series has] genuinely made”. One year out of a four-year relationship and Luca is ready to meet new singletons in the villa, but admits that “when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy”.

The 23-year-old did say, however, that he isn’t one to “throw out dates”, only taking someone out if he is really interested in them.

Read more about Luca here.

Follow Luca on Instagram here.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27 – Actor

Ekin-Su has her eyes on the prize (ITV)

The 27-year-old says that she’s looking for a spark with someone, explaining: “I’m looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings.” For Ekin-Su, brains come first in a man and she has no time for “cockiness”.

The actor added: “I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains,” she said. “I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats... I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship.”

Read more about Ekin-Su here.

Follow Ekin-Su on Instagram here.

Danica Taylor, 21 – Dancer

The 21-year-old dancer from Leicester entered the villa as a bombshell with her eyes set on Luca and Jacques. Danica has just finished studying at university and says that, after being single for a year, she’s ready to settle down.

She describes herself as an extrovert and says she isn’t afraid to step on anyone’s toes.

“I don’t really see competition,” she said. “I am a very self assured girl, I know myself, I know what I bring to the table and there are stunning girls in that Villa but I back myself.

“There’s obviously going to be competition because there are guys in there that I like that are already interested in other girls but I have no fear that I won’t be able to turn heads and I am happy to step on a few toes.”

Read more about Danica here.

Follow Danica on Instagram here.

Adam Collard, 26 – former Love Island contestant and personal trainer

Adam Collard (ITV)

“I’m going to ruffle a few feathers when I go in,” Adam vowed when he arrived in the villa... and he was right.

Follow Adam on Instagram here.

Jamie Allen, 27 – professional footballer

Jamie Allen (ITV)

Jamie is confident. “I shoot, I usually score, if I want something, I’ll go and get it,” he says as he joins the show.

Follow Jamie on Instagram here.

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm every night except Saturdays.