Love Island viewers stunned by ‘savage’ shock dumping during infamous Grafties awards

Love Island viewers were left stunned during Sunday night’s episode when a couple was unexpectedly dumped from the villa during the Grafties.

The infamous awards ceremony sees the Islanders gather in the garden as they watch their best – and worst – moments on a big screen with their fellow contestants. The public vote Islanders across a range of brutal categories, including Flirtiest Performance, Ultimate Pot Stirrer and Epic Fail.

Warning: spoilers for the latest episode of Love Island follow.

The first category to be announced was Least Favourite Couple, with Jess and Ayo, Grace and Reuben, and Lola and Harry all nominated for the award, with the latter couple being voted the least favourite of them all.

“A win is a win,” the pair said during their acceptance speech. But things took a shocking turn when Harry received a surprise text informing him that his, and Lola’s, time in the villa had come to an end.

“Lola and Harry, you have received the fewest votes and are therefore dumped from the Island. Please leave immediately,” the text read.

The pair had to quickly say their goodbyes and leave the villa, before the rest of the Islanders continued with the Grafties.

One viewer on X/Twitter called the dumping the “most savage in the history of Love Island”.

Others remarked on the producers’ “brutal” choice to dump the pair so early on, since they had both recently joined the show as bombshells.

“Not them [the producers] making Lola and Harry get ready for the grafties and then dump them 2 minutes in,” said one viewer, as another added: “Producers could have at least let Lola and Harry watch the grafties and announce the dumping at the end!

“That was heavy!! Lola & Harry didn’t really get enough chance to shine in the villa,” chimed one viewer.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

“What was the point in sending Lola and Harry in? Complete waste of their time and everyone else’s!” another added.

Meanwhile, some viewers thought Lola and Harry’s departure was appropriate, with some complaining that they were not fulfilling their roles as bombshells – contestants who are brought into the villa later in the series to cause a stir among the existing couples.

open image in gallery Viewers complained that Bombshells Lola and Harry weren’t given a chance to ‘shine’ ( ITV )

“The most recent ‘bombshells’ have not really ‘bombshelled’ this season,” wrote one viewer on X/Twitter. “Harry & Lola [were] the latest to come in and the quickest to exit straight after arriving. Just boring.”

Despite the couple’s unexpected exit, Lola called her Love Island experience “incredible and surreal” and said it was the “best thing” she has ever done.

Meanwhile, Harry added: “Short and sweet but I enjoyed it. I got on well with absolutely everyone.”

Elsewhere at the Grafties Awards, Joey Essex was awarded Flirtiest Performance and Ultimate Pot Stirrer, Nicole won the Most Dramatic Performance and Mimii and Ayo won the Unfinished Business Award.

Love Island airs Sunday to Friday on ITV2 at 9pm.