Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

ITV has released the first look at Maya Jama as the new host of Love Island.

In October, Jama was announced as the reality show’s new presenter after Laura Whitmoreannounced her departure earlier this year.

Jama will make hewr debut for the winter version of the series, which will launch in Sotuh Africa in January 2023.

The brief teaser trailer will debut during the Boxing Day broadcast of Emmerdale.

In a statement about her appointment, Jama previously said: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows!

“I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

ITV executive Paul Mortimer also shared high anticipation for Jama to begin the presenting role, describing her as “cool, charming and charismatic”.

His statement read: “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama though, we have another high-profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family.

New ‘Love Island’ presenter Maya Jama (ITV)

“Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

Love Island returns this January on ITV2 and ITVX.