Love Island season eleven winners revealed: Who won the £50,000 prize?

Love Island season eleven has officially come to an end, with the UK voting for their favorite couple to take home the £50,000 prize.

The series has seen various twists and turns, including the “most savage dumping” in the show’s history, until only four couples were left in the villa: Jessica Spencer and Ayo Odukoya, Matilda Draper and Sean Stone, Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan, and Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies.

On Monday, July 29, host Maya Jama revealed that this year’s winners of Love Island are Mimii and Josh.

Mimii is a 24-year-old mental health nurse, and Josh is a 29-year-old model. They told viewers: “Thank you everyone, we love you!”

The couple made history as the first Black couple to win the UK version of Love Island, with their victory coming just over a week after another Black couple, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, won Love Island USA.

The runners-up were Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies. The third-placed couple were Matilda Draper and Sean Stone, while Jessica Spencer and Ayo Odukoya finished fourth.

A day before the finale, Joey Essex and Jessy Potts were dumped from the villa.

During the final declarations of love, winner Mimii had praised Josh for being “attentive, kind, gentle and loving”. She added: “Thank you for showing me the qualities that I thought were unrealistic in this day and age.”

Josh responded: “When I’m watching you fall asleep on my chest, it feels like nothing else matters in the world and I’m at total peace. You mentioned to me that no one has ever written you a poem before, and I promised you I will, so I hope you like it: Mimii’s beautiful / Mimii’s lush / Mimii is wonderful, she’s one you can trust / Mimii’s intelligent / Mimii is strong / Mimii is partial, she’ll tell you when you’re wrong / Mimii is funny / Mimii is gorge / Mimii is cute / She’s my queen.”

On social media, fans were quick to react to Mimii and Josh’s history-making win.

One viewer wrote on X/Twitter: “I cant believe we got two black couples winning both love island usa and uk this might be the best summer.”

Another added: “Mimii and Josh making history, no black couple has ever placed higher than third in the final we love it.”

Others joked about Josh’s surprised reaction to hearing he’d won, with one writing: “Josh couldn’t believe they won, he’s thinking this must be a setup.”

While others were simply happy that the final didn’t feature Joey Essex, who had been a controversial inclusion in the show due to his existing fame as a star of reality show The Only Way Is Essex. “a final without joey essex,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “WE WONNNN.”