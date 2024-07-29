Watch moment surprise Love Island 2024 winners are announced

The winning couple of Love Island 2024 has been announced.

Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan were crowned the winners of the popular reality show on Monday (29 July).

The pair beat Welsh couple Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies, who finished as runners-up during the grand final on Monday night.

Fellow islanders Matilda Draper and Sean Stone came third on the show, while Jessica Spencer and Ayo Odukoya placed fourth.

Mimii praised Josh for being “attentive, kind, gentle and loving”.

“Thank you for showing me the qualities that I thought were unrealistic in this day and age”, she said.