Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer? All the clues so far

Fans of The Masked Singer UK have put their detective hats back on, as the hit series returns with a brand new cast of characters.

The ITV contest, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, sees judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan attempting to guess which singing celebrities are behind the elaborate costumes.

This year’s contestants are battling it out to join previous winners including Joss Stone, Nicola Roberts, Charlie Simpson and Natalie Imbruglia.

One of the masked celebrities appears as Bubble Tea, who faced off against Air Fryer in her debut on the show.

Here’s what we know about them so far.

“Hey, what’s popping? Get ready for the new craze, me! Bubble Tea,” she said, introducing herself.

“Looking good. Fizzing. You bet you’ve heard all about me...”

The panellists noticed a number of clues in the accompanying video clip, including the name “Emily Stella”, and the phrase “Talk Ranio”.

Bubble Tea continued to describe herself as “really popular... I’m an influencer sugababes, content baker, sweetie pie on all platforms darling.”

Along with a picture of a director’s chair decorated with the planets, she commented: “I love bossing but better stop now before this bubble bursts!”

Bubble Tea sang “Material Girl” by Madonna.

Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer (ITV)

Ora guessed that it was Heidi from the Sugababes, while south Londoner Mo Gilligan thought it could be Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo.

Ross thought it was Emily Atack from The Inbetweeners, while McCall, who had wanted to guess Atack as well, went with Talk Radio star Anita Rani.

In a final clue, Bubble Tea said: “When the bubbles swirl and the great wind whirls, I once leant my voice to the sound of lamb curls.”

She later asked: “Am I an Inbetweener? Or is it a tactical move to trick the panel?”

She received the lowest votes from the audience, meaning Air Fryer went through to the next round while Bubble Tea had to face off in the final three. Fortunately, the judges chose to send her through to the next round.

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick was sensationally revealed as Weather in the first episode, with viewers accusing ITV of “fixing” the series.

On social media, many audience members speculated that Warwick had agreed to make a single appearance on condition of starring in the UK show.

She previously appeared on The Masked Singer US in 2020 as Mouse, where she also went out after one episode.

(ITV)

After being unmasked on the US show, Warwick said: “It’s kind of hard to disguise my voice, unfortunately, in this case, and they recognised my voice, there’s nothing I can do about that.”

Other masked celebrities on the UK series include Cricket, Bigfoot, Dippy Egg, Air Fryer and Maypole. So far, in the second week, Alexander Armstrong was unveiled at Ceasar Salad while Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas was unveiled as Rat in the third week.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights, with the final expected to take place in February.