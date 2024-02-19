The Masked Singer: Danny Jones’ McFly bandmate reacts to pop star’s unveiling on ITV series
Star shared sweet claim about his friend of 21 years
The Masked Singer winner Danny Jones’s McFly bandmate Tom Fletcher has reacted to the pop star’s unveiling on the series.
On Saturday (17 February), the latest run of the ITV competition drew to a close after weeks of entertainment featuring celebrity contestants including Pointless host Alexander Armstrong, singers Dionne Warwick and Tiffany as well as Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.
Also unmasked during this series, in what was called “the best reveal” the show’s “ever had” by host Joel Dommett, was Lorraine Kelly.
But it was Piranha, Cricket and Bigfoot who made it to the final and, after singer Lemar and presenter Alex Brooker were revealed as Cricket and Bigfoot respectively, McFly singer and guitarist Jones was unveiled as Piranha.
Fletcher, who has been in McFly with Jones for 21 years, shared a video of himself watching his friend’s unmasking with his three sons. After discovering Jones was under the mask, they all cheered, with Fletcher saying: “Go on, Mush!”
He shared another video, proclaiming: “I knew it! We’ve known for 21 years and now everyone else does too – @dannyjonesofficial AKA Piranha @maskedsingeruk has one of THE BEST voices of all time.”
In a follow-up video, Fletcher sent a message directly to Jones, telling him: “Danny ‘Piranha’ Jones, wow, congratulations mate. You gave some of the best vocals I’ve ever heard ever. They were unreal.
“I’m sure all McFly fans around the country have been screaming at their TVs for the last few weeks like my kids have because we, of course, know you can sing like that.
Jones’s unmasking did not come as a surprise to viewers of the show, who have been theorising he was Piranha for weeks now. Judge Rita Ora previously guessed Jones – but in the final, changed her prediction to singer Tom Grennan.
Speaking about his time on the show, Jones said: “I’ve had the most amazing time. I can escape behind here and just be Piranha and sing these songs. I’ve learnt so much, I’m able to sing higher now just from being on this show. I am so happy – thank you!”
Jones, who called winning the series “surreal”, also revealed that he predicted that his McFly bandmates – Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd – would “guess” it was him under the mask “straight away”.
McFly, who have had seven No 1 singles in the UK, are known for the songs “Obviously”, “All About You” and “Star Girl”.
