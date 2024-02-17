McFly singer and guitarist Danny Jones shocked the audience as he took off the mask on stage to be revealed as the winner of The Masked Singer.

Judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross were not able to guess the identity of Piranha, as Danny went on to win with his performance the ITV show on Saturday 17 February.

Referring to Danny's bandmates Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd, guest panellist Rob Brydon told Danny: “If we've learned anything, it's time to dump those losers and go it alone. Those guys have been holding you back!”.