Georgia Toffolo says Matt Hancock’s ‘disgraceful’ I’m a Celebrity stint makes her ‘embarrassed’ of the Tories
Reality TV star has been a member of the Conservative Party since secondary school
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! winner Georgia “Toff” Toffolo has said that Matt Hancock’s appearance on the show makes her “embarrassed” to be a Tory.
The former health secretary arrived in Australia this week ahead of his appearance on the ITV reality show, where he will join the 10 contestants already announced by ITV as a “bombshell” star.
Hancock has been widely criticised for the decision, with many arguing that a sitting MP should not be allowed to leave their constituents in a cost-of-living crisis to appear on the show. He has been stripped of the Tory whip.
Appearing on This Morning on Friday (4 November), former Queen of the Jungle Toffolo, who has been a vocal supporter of the Tories in the past, didn’t mince her words as she laid into Hancock.
Explaining that she was usually “pretty soft” on the Tories, the Made in Chelsea star said that she thought Hancock appearing in the jungle was “disgraceful”.
“What Matt is doing is, I think, showing to the country that the man who was meant to be in control of our health going through this pandemic, not only did he cheat on his wife and get caught, he’s now leaving his constituents to go to Australia to earn loads of money on the show and flaunting it in front of people that lost so many loved ones and went through the most horrific pain,” Toffolo said.
“I’ve never been more embarrassed about this Conservative Party, ever.”
Toffolo won I’m a Celebrity in 2017, during which she became close friends with Boris Johnson’s father Stanley.
She has been a member of the Conservative Party since she was in school, saying in 2017 that she “can’t comprehend why someone my age would support the Labour Party”.
Hancock’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity has been the subject of much discussion, with many predicting the public will vote the MP to do all the Bushtucker Trials as punishment for his handling of the pandemic.
Nick Grimshaw predicted on Good Morning Britain: “All I thought, when I saw him going in, was that the other people in the jungle will be so happy, because they’re not gonna have to do anything. They can just be in Australia for two weeks. They’ll be on holiday. He’s got to deliver.”
Elsewhere in the show, Susanna Reid was forced to apologise after right-wing journalist Andrew Pierce, who works for The Daily Mail, called Hancock a “d***head”.
Pierce added that Hancock was a “laughing stock”, saying: “We’ve known Matt Hancock for a long time. When they see him, warts and all, it will not be nice.”
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! begins Sunday 6 November at 9pm on ITV.
