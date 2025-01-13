Matthew Perry’s LA home where he died saved by neighbors amid Palisades fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matthew Perry’s former Pacific Palisades home, where he tragically died from a ketamine overdose in 2023, has miraculously survived the devastating wildfires raging through the city of Los Angeles.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom property, located in the affluent coastal neighborhood west of L.A., survived the catastrophic Palisades fire that has gone on to burn more than 22,661 acres, the home’s new owner has confirmed on Instagram.

“It’s hard to put into words how devastated we feel. It’s been such a tough week, but we are incredibly thankful to have learned that our house is okay,” wrote Anita Verma-Lallian, a real estate developer and film producer, who purchased Perry’s estate last October for $8.5 million.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to the brave firefighters, our amazing neighbors, and the entire Palisades community for their help, strength, and support during this heartbreaking time,” she continued.

Find all live updates on the California fires here

Verma-Lallian additionally thanked her “wonderful” real estate agent, Brooke Elliott Laurinkus, who “grew up in the house next door to us,” for “keeping us updated on everything happening.”

Matthew Perry’s former Pacific Palisades home survives the destructive wildfires ( Getty )

“Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragedy, and we hope we can come together to heal, protect, and rebuild what’s been lost,” she wrote, urging followers to “consider donating to the @lafdfoundation.”

“Our firefighters are working tirelessly, and everything we can give helps support their heroic efforts,” she added. “The Palisades will always hold a special place in our hearts.”

In a previous Instagram post following the purchase of Perry’s home, Verma-Lallian vowed to honor the Friends star’s legacy.

“We chose to honor the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people. The decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner, just our love of the home,” she said, sharing that “we do plan to keep some of the design elements. The batman logo in the pool is definitely staying.”

Perry, 54, was found dead in his hot tub on October 28, 2023. An autopsy later found that he had died from the “acute effects of Ketamine” after taking the drug in unsupervised doses.

After Perry’s death, an investigation was launched, with authorities unearthing a “broad underground criminal network” of people who “took advantage” of Perry when he fell back into addiction in autumn 2023, prosecutor Martin Estrada said at a press briefing last year.

Five people have since been arrested and charged in connection with the actor’s death, including two doctors, the supplier and an acquaintance of Perry.