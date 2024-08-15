Defendants charged in Matthew Perry death took advantage of addiction, lawyer says

Five people who have been arrested and charged with providing Friends star Matthew Perry with the ketamine that killed him last October “took advantage of his addiction issues,” US Attorney E. Martin Estrada confirmed on Thursday, 15 August.

Suspects include Mr Perry’s personal assistant, two doctors, and a North Hollywood woman known as “the Ketamine Queen,” Mr Estrada added.

According to court filings, Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, and an acquaintance of Perry’s, Erik Fleming, worked with two doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, to procure large quantities of ketamine for Perry in the period leading up to his overdose death.

“Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha is charged with supplying Perry with the drug, Estrada said.