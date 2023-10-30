Matthew Perry’s ‘iconic’ final line of Friends resurfaces as actor dies aged 54

Matthew Perry had the last laugh at his request in Friends’ final episode.

The legendary clip of Chandler Bing’s final line has resurfaced following multiple US media reports of the actor’s death at the age of 54 on Saturday, 28 October.

In the hit sitcom’s last episode in 2004, “The Last One, Part 2”, the show ended with Chandler’s sarcastic joke.

Perry wrote in his memoir that he got to say the final line because he asked the show’s co-creator and executive producer Marta Kauffman if he could do so.

Fans on social media praised the last line as “iconic” in tributes to the star.