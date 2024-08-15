Watch live: Los Angeles DEA addresses arrest made over Matthew Perry death

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as the US Attorney for Los Angeles and Los Angeles DEA officials speak at a news conference on Thursday, 15 August, after an arrest was made and multiple people were charged over the death of Matthew Perry.

The arrest was made in Southern California on Thursday following the accidental overdose death of the Friends actor, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Law enforcement agencies have executed search warrants and seized computers, phones and other electronic equipment to determine who was responsible for the supply of the drug which led to the actor’s overdose.

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in a hot tub by first responders attending his Pacific Palisades home on 28 October 2023. The actor was pronounced dead at the scene.

A medical examiner ruled his death an accident last year and his passing was considered a closed case.

However almost seven months later an investigation, at both federal and local level, was opened into who supplied the actor with the ketamine that caused his death.

The investigation into how Perry came to have so much ketamine involves the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the US Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the LAPD confirmed in May.