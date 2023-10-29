Matthew Perry’s advice in last interview before his death: ‘People do change’

Matthew Perry gave advice to those going through addiction in one of his last videos posted to Instagram in November 2022.

In a final interview posted to his page before his death aged 54 on Saturday, 28 October, the Friends star spoke to the camera and said: “I want people to understand that they’re not alone... their behaviour is not insane... they have a disease and it’s not their fault.”

The clip was released to promote the actor’s memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he wrote about addiction to alcohol and painkillers.