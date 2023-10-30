Heartbroken Friends fans have expressed their sadness at the death of Matthew Perry, who passed away aged 54 on Saturday, 28 October.

The actor became a household name in his role as funnyman Chandler Bing during the show’s 10 seasons.

Visitors to the Friends’ Experience in Dublin paid tribute to the star, saying how shocked they were at the news.

Irma Varivoda, 18, said: “This is the one where we all lost a friend.

“I think this was the best way to pay him respect and come here... we are going to miss him but Chandler is going to live forever.”