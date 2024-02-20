Maya Jama jokes about getting back with ex Stormzy on Love Island All Stars finale

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Maya Jama joked about getting back together with boyfriend Stormzy at the Love Island All Stars finale on Monday (19 February) as she appeared to support exes Molly Smith and Callum Jones for reuniting.

The presenter wore a black floor-length gown as she interviewed the finalists in front of the iconic South African villa. Stormzy sat in the audience as the conversation turned awkwardly to the subject of getting back with your ex.

The Love Island presenter, 29, and British rapper, 30, dated for four years before they split up in 2019. But in August last year, it was revealed that they had rekindled their relationship when they were spotted holidaying together in Hydra, Greece – much to the delight of their fans who had been rooting for them to get back together.

Meanwhile, All Stars finalists Molly and Callum broke up just six and a half months before their bombshell entrances together in the first week of the competition. The pair had been together for three and a half years after meeting on the sixth season of Love Island in 2020.

“Was it a shock to you Callum, when you heard that the public wanted you two to get back together?” Jama asked.

“I mean, I can relate I had a lot of people saying I should get back with my ex...” she continued to rapturous applause.

Maya Jama joked about people encouraging her to get back with her ex (ITV)

“You know, sometimes you’re just not ready for it,” Jama joked. She added, nodding to the audience: “He’s over there now so it’s all worked out in the end.”

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Stormzy said that when he and Jama reunited, they initially aimed to keep the relationship private.

“We were so public the first time round,” he told writer and author Afua Hirsch in the interview.

“Somewhere down the line my spirit started resisting… So I’m not gonna speak on it,” he insisted.

Jama graced the cover of British Vogue last year, and talked about her experience of love in an interview.

Exes Molly Smith and Callum Jones sat together with their new partners (ITV)

When asked if she was still looking for it she replied, “Yeah. Actual love. That’s all I ever want. Just real love. I want a best friend that I’m in love with. And I have had that before.”

Tom and Molly won the dating show in its first ever All Stars variation with Molly’s ex Callum and his new partner Jess Gale as runners up.