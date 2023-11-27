Maya Jama and partner Stormzy donned matching outfits for their first joint appearance on the red carpet following their reconciliation.

The couple, who got back together earlier this year after splitting in 2019, both wore matching black latex outfits as they attended British Vogue’s Forces For Change event in London’s Mayfair on Saturday (25 November).

In an interview with British Vogue, Stormzy said that when he and Jama reunited, they initially aimed to keep the relationship private.

“We were so public the first time round,” he told writer and author Afua Hirsch in the interview.

“Somewhere down the line my spirit started resisting… So I’m not gonna speak on it,” he insisted.