Michaela Coel has spoken for the first time about whether she’d be interested in playing the Doctor on Doctor Who.

The I May Destroy You writer and star is one of the top names among fans and bookies to portray the Time Lord in the BBC’s sci-fi series, after it was announced that Jodie Whittaker would be leaving the show after the forthcoming series.

While Coel has not addressed the rumours previously, she spoke about them while taking part in a Q&A with The Guardian, during which she answered a fan question about whether she’d ever consider playing the Doctor.

“I never say never to anything,” Coel simply responded, adding: “I guess that’s my answer.”

While the Chewing Gum creator is one of the leading names to replace Whittaker, she’s not the only star in the running.

Years & Years singer and actor Olly Alexander is the favourite to take on the role, having recently earned critical acclaim for his performance in It’s A Sin, which was written by former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies.

He’s followed by Coel, then The IT Crowd star Richard Ayoade.

However, Michael Sheen last month topped a fan poll as their favourite choice to be the next Doctor.

Despite the speculation, the BBC is unlikely to announce who will replace Whittaker for quite some time.

Before her departure, Whittaker’s iteration of the Doctor will appear in another series of episodes, as well as three specials airing next autumn.

Doctor Who returns in 2022