Molly-Mae reveals she posted break-up announcement to force Tommy Fury split

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague has revealed in a new documentary that she posted the statement about her shocking break-up with her former fiancé Tommy Fury in order to force a split with the boxing star.

Hague, 25, announced the surprising news in August 2024, bringing to an end the relationship with the boxer, who she had met in 2019 on Love Island and had a child, Bambi, with in 2023.

In her new Amazon Prime documentary Molly-Mae: Behind it All, Hague explains that there had been rumours surrounding Fury, and that they were “a lot” to deal with, adding that she didn’t know what to believe. The documentary arrives just days after Fury told fans they had broken up due to his struggles with alcohol.

When the announcement came of the sudden split, rumours had been circulating that Fury had cheated on Hague, which he failed to address in his memoir, My Life As a Fury.

“It was a build-up and there were a lot of times where it was a last chance situation [for Fury]. There’s only so much that you can take,” says Hague in the new documentary.

“You kind of don’t have a choice. You just have to do what you have to do.”

Explaining the decision to post the statement, Hague said: “I decided that I don’t have another night left in me, lying in bed, being upset. I thought, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ It was a situation where I thought, ‘If I don’t post this statement, I’m not going to do this. I am not going to walk away unless I put this out.’ It needed to happen.”

Fury has recently addressed the real reasons behind the breakup, amid rumours of infidelity.

“All I’ve been seeing for the past six months is ‘Cheater!’, ‘He slept with me!’, ‘He slept with this girl, he slept with that girl!’ Complete and utter b******s,” the 25-year-old told Mens Health.

“We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be any more. It kills me to say it, but I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink.”

He added: “People go through different things in life. I’m 25 years old. I went through a lot and my break-up was in front of the whole world. It was talked about on Good Morning Britain and I’ve received so much hate for it.

“The most upsetting thing is that not once did anyone say, ‘Oh, he might be going through something a bit more serious. He might be in a bad spot.’ Not one person said that.”