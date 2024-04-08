Morgan Wallen tells his fans to stop booing Taylor Swift at concert

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morgan Wallen has received a mixed response from Taylor Swift fans after name-dropping the star at a recent concert.

The chart-topping country artist performed at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Friday (5 April). In between songs, Wallen, 30, told his audience that they’d set a record for attendance numbers at the venue, and quipped that the record would likely be beaten when Swift performs there later this year.

“They told me right before I walked on stage that this is the single most-attended concert in the history of this building,” Wallen said. “And that we are the first people to do that, two nights in a row.”

He then added: “I’m going to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall.”

Unfortunately, the “Wasted on You” singer’s remark was not received warmly by the audience, who began booing shortly after.

“We ain’t got to boo, we ain’t got to boo,” Wallen said as the boos continued, before thanking his fans for their loyalty. “I appreciate, I know y’all got my back, though.”

After footage from the concert was shared by gig-goers online, some of Swift’s fans praised Wallen for criticising his audience’s boos.

“Greatness recognising greatness,” one person commented on social media. Another added: “Love Morgan! He will always have a fan in me, but a lot of his fans are questionable lol I’m also a Swiftie!! Love to see my fave artists thriving and not downing each other.”

Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift ( Getty )

However, Wallen’s mention of the “Anti-Hero” singer didn’t go over well with all of her fans.

“The thing is Morgan Wallen could have been grateful without mentioning Taylor. He baited Taylor to the crowd to inflate his ego,” one some Swift supporter wrote on X (formerly Twitter), before adding: “Men are trash.”

Another unimpressed reply reads: “I’mma need Morgan Wallen to keep the words Taylor Swift out of his mouth.”

Wallen took some time away from the stage last year after suffering vocal issues. Last April, he was forced to pull out of a show in Mississippi mere minutes before it was scheduled to start. The singer later withdrew from his tour dates for the entire month of May so that he could focus on recuperating.

Wallen faced controversy in 2021 when a video surfaced showing him using the N-word. He was temporarily suspended from industry ceremonies including the Billboard Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards as a result, but made a return to both the following year.