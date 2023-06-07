Morgan Wallen cleared to sing again after controversially cancelling show last minute

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morgan Wallen has been cleared to start talking and singing again after being instructed to take vocal rest last month.

The controversial country star, known for songs such as “Wasted on You” and “Thought You Should Know”, has been dealing with voice issues for at least two months.

In April, he was forced to pull out of a show in Mississippi mere minutes before it was scheduled to start. His cancellation was blamed on him having lost his voice and being unable to perform.

He later withdrew from his tour dates for the entire month of May so that he could focus on recuperating.

On Tuesday (6 June), he uploaded a picture of himself on a boat with arms outstretched, captioned with an update on his health.

“Also, the doc cleared me to talk and sing... we back,” the 30-year-old singer wrote.

Previously, Wallen had explained to fans the importance of him following doctors’ orders closely in order to preserve the health of his voice.

“They told me that if I do this the right way, I’ll get back to 100 per cent and they also said that if I don’t listen and I keep singing, then I’ll permanently damage my voice,” he said in a brief video about his cancelled tour dates on Tuesday 9 May.

Morgan Wallen (Morgan Wallen / Instagram)

“So for the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make. I hate it. But I love you guys, and I appreciate all the support that you always give me.”

Though Wallen has not yet confirmed when he will be returning to the stage, he is scheduled for a show later this month (Thursday 22 June) in Chicago.

Shortly after his cancelled Mississippi date in April, fans shared their upset at the lack of warning on social media.

One frustrated gig-goer even shared an itemised list of everything she wants a refund from Wallen for, including a hotel bill, her and her husband’s outfits and their food.

Wallen faced controversy in 2021 when a video surfaced that featured him using the N-word. He was temporarily suspended from industry ceremonies including the Billboard Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards as a result, but made a return to both the following year.

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift curbed his three-month reign at the top of the Billboard 200 Album charts when her 2022 album, Midnights, returned to the No 1 position.