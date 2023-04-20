Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Channel 4 has received nearly 1,300 Ofcom complaints over its controversial show Naked Education.

Presented by Anna Richardson and created by the team behind Naked Attraction, the educational show about body positivity aired on Channel 4 earlier this month.

In the first episode, a group of 14 to 16-year-olds were taught about body hair, with the segment concluding with four adults stripping off in front of them to show diversity in other people’s bodies.

The four adults also spoke to the teenagers about their own issues with body image and the topic of pubic hair.

The series was hotly debated on social media and daytime TV, with Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway saying: “There’s something about the physicality of a stranger being naked in front of a teenager which I just feel uncomfortable about, because of all the things that we read about.”

Ofcom has now confirmed that they have received a total of 1,297 complaints about Naked Education since the show first aired on 4 April. Complaints about both episodes related to nudity before the watershed, and to this being presented to participants in the programme aged 14-16.

The Independent has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

‘Naked Education’ host Anna Richardson also hosts ‘Naked Attraction' (Channel 4)

While many took issue with the presentation of nudity on Naked Education, others defended it.

Speaking on GMB later that week, host Ben Fogle said that, while it was being used as a shock tactic by Channel 4, it is important children see a variety of bodies.

“I do celebrate this notion of showing children real bodies, not just those perfect bodies that you might see on Instagram or other sites, which we know they see.”

Fogle also said he believes children should see their parents naked.

“In our house we certainly celebrate body positivity, there’s no hiding behind towels. I think it’s important that children see their parents naked,” he said.