Ncuti Gatwa has been confirmed to return for Sex Education season 4
Earlier this year, fans feared for Gatwa’s future in the Netflix show when BBC announced his casting in ‘Doctor Who’
Sex Education season 3 full trailer
Ncuti Gatwa has been confirmed to return for season four of Sex Education.
The news follows after the actor was cast as the 14th Doctor, replacing Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord in Doctor Who.
Gatwa, 29, is best-known for playing Eric Effiong in Netflix’s hit series Sex Education.
His character is best friends with lead Otis Milburn (played Asa Butterfield). Gatwa has won Bafta Scotland Award and several Bafta nominations for his performance in the series.
Earlier this year, fans feared for Eric’s future in the Netflix show when BBC announced Gatwa’s casting in Doctor Who.
Fortunately, the actor’s scheduling has ensured that he will appear in both shows, with filming for Sex Education’s fourth season to begin this fall.
Gatwa is also set to star in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie movie alongside his Sex Education co-star Emma Mackey.
The film, which is due to release next year, also stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and her boyfriend Ken, respectively.
In May this year, Gatwa thanked Doctor Who fans for their support following the announcement that he will be playing the 14th Doctor.
“Wow. Yesterday was emotional,” he wrote. “Thank you for all your love. Means the entire universe… or Whoniverse rather.”
The actor posted a photo with “king” Russell T Davies at TV Baftas, which he captioned: “Thank you for everything. Everything.”
Davies, the former showrunner of the BBC series, has rejoined the series as head writer, in time for the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies