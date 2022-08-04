Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ncuti Gatwa has been confirmed to return for season four of Sex Education.

The news follows after the actor was cast as the 14th Doctor, replacing Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord in Doctor Who.

Gatwa, 29, is best-known for playing Eric Effiong in Netflix’s hit series Sex Education.

His character is best friends with lead Otis Milburn (played Asa Butterfield). Gatwa has won Bafta Scotland Award and several Bafta nominations for his performance in the series.

Earlier this year, fans feared for Eric’s future in the Netflix show when BBC announced Gatwa’s casting in Doctor Who.

Fortunately, the actor’s scheduling has ensured that he will appear in both shows, with filming for Sex Education’s fourth season to begin this fall.

Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Otis (Asa Butterfield) in Sex Education (Sam Taylor/Netflix)

Gatwa is also set to star in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie movie alongside his Sex Education co-star Emma Mackey.

The film, which is due to release next year, also stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and her boyfriend Ken, respectively.

In May this year, Gatwa thanked Doctor Who fans for their support following the announcement that he will be playing the 14th Doctor.

“Wow. Yesterday was emotional,” he wrote. “Thank you for all your love. Means the entire universe… or Whoniverse rather.”

The actor posted a photo with “king” Russell T Davies at TV Baftas, which he captioned: “Thank you for everything. Everything.”

Davies, the former showrunner of the BBC series, has rejoined the series as head writer, in time for the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023.