Doctor Who reveals Sixties-set images of Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson

Doctor Who fans have been given a peak at Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor and Millie Gibson’s Ruby in Sixties attire.

The Sex Education star was revealed to be the next Time Lord back in May, with Coronation Street star Gibson confirmed to play his companion in November.

Ever since the announcement, fans of the show have been desperate for any insights into Gatwa’s time in the Tardis.

The first images of the pair came out in December, and now new snaps have arrived of the characters going back to the Sixties.

The Doctor is shown in a blue pinstripe suit, sporting an Afro and silver rings.

Ruby is wearing a black-and white ensemble, including hoop earrings, belted dress and white knee-high boots.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon will play a major role in the new series. The Independent’s Isobel Lewis has speculated that Monsoon might be playing Doctor Who’s first musical villain.

Gatwa also recently had a brilliant response to John Boyega’s interest in a Doctor Who guest role.

Gibson and Gatwa in Sixties attire in ‘Doctor Who’ (BBC)

Doctor Who is set to return in November 2023 with three special episodes to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary.

Gibson and Gatwa go back to the Sixties in ‘Doctor Who’ (BBC)

David Tennant, who was initially the 10th Doctor, will return as the 14th Doctor for those episodes, before Gatwa begins his tenure as the 15th Doctor from the 2023 festive period.

Russell T Davies, who was responsible for bringing the classic sci-fi series back in 2005, is taking over as Doctor Who showrunner following Chris Chibnall’s departure.