For Christmas this year, Netflix is gifting subscribers with its busiest month yet thanks to the release of many high-profile titles.
These include numerous long-awaited films, including director and actor Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, about the composer Leonard Bernstein, and Chicken Run sequel Dawn of the Nugget.
There’s also a new thriller from Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke (Leave the World Behind) and, with a budget of $150m, one of the streamer’s most expensive films ever: Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, from driector Zack Snyder. Video game fans will also be delighted to learn that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be made available to play on mobile.
These additions come one month after Netflix unceremoniously cancelled five shows, which led to outcry from subscribers.
TV wise, there’s a spin-off to one of Netflix’s most successful shows, Money Heist, and the final ever episodes of The Crown, which will lend particular focus to William and Kate.
ORIGINAL
TV
1 December
Sweet Home season two
2 December
Welcome to Samdal-ri season one
6 December
Blood Coast season one
7 December
Analog Squad season one
High Tides season one
I Hate Christmas season two
My Life With the Walter Boys season one
12 December
Single’s Inferno season three
13 December
Car Masters: Rust to Riches season five
The Influencer season one
1670 season one
14 December
As the Crow Flies season two
The Crown season six, part two
15 December
Carol & The End of the World
YOH’ Christmas season one
20 December
Cindy la Regia: The High School Years season one
Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar – US
21 December
Like Flowers in Sand season one
22 December
Gyeongseong Creature season one
24 December
The Manny season one – US
28 December
Pokémon Concierge season one – US
29 December
Money Heist: Berlin season one – US
Movies
1 December
May December – US (available on Sky and NOW in the UK)
Women on the Edge – US
6 December
Christmas as Usual
7 December
The Archies
NAGA
8 December
Blood Vessel
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season six (new episodes) – US
Leave the World Behind
15 December
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Familia
20 December
Maestro
Taming of the Shrewd 2 – US
22 December
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
24 December
A Vampire in the Family – US
26 December
Thank You, I’m Sorry – US
Documentary
7 December
World War II: From the Frontlines
12 December
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
Under Pressure: The US Women’s World Cup Team
13 December
If I Were Luiza Sonsa
15 December
Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist
27 December
Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare
Comedy
5 December
Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal – US
19 December
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
25 December
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Kids
4 December
Dew Drop Diaries season two
7 December
Hilda season three
21 December
Supa Team 4 season two – UK
Anime
14 December
Yu Yu Hakusho season one
Games
14 December
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
LICENCED
TV
1 December
Basketball Wives season three and four – US
Big Brother season six and 17 – US
College Hill: Celebrity Edition season one – US
Fisk season two
Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Great Christmas Roast series one – UK
Holey Moley – US
PRU series one – UK
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems season one – US
3 December
Tale of the Nine Tailed season one – US
4 December
Till Death season three – US
5 December
Top Chef season six and 15 – US
11 December
True Beauty season one – UK
12 December
Happiness season one – UK
14 December
Married at First Sight season 14 – US
15 December
The Golden Hour season one – US
The Hills season three and four – US
19 December
Project Runway season 17 – US
21 December
Flipping Out season four and five – US
25 December
Star Trek: Prodigy season one
31 December
Blippi Wonders season three – US
The Millionaire Matchmaker season three and four – US
Movies
1 December
The Batman – US
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – US
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – US
Black Swan – US
Blockers – US
Boyz n the Hood – US
A Brush with Christmas – UK
Burlesque – US
Catering Christmas – UK
Christmas at the Drive-In – UK
The Commuter – US
Dangerous Games: The Legacy Murders – UK
DC League of Super-Pets – US
Disquiet – UK
Good Boys – US
Hunter Killer – US
Insidious – US
Justice League – US
LA Confidential – US
Lucy – US
Man of Steel – US
The Meg – US
Shazam! – US
Shazam! Fury of the Gods – US
She’s All That – US
She’s the Man – US
Suicide Squad – US
The Suicide Squad – US
Taken – US
Taken 2 – US
Wonder Woman – US
Wonder Woman: 1984 – US
3 December
The Super Mario Bros Movie – US
5 December
I Can Only Imagine – US
6 December
Green Lantern – UK
9 December
Love and Monsters – US
13 December
Holiday in the Vineyards – US
15 December
Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Version – UK
U-571 – UK
16 December
American Underdog – UK
The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2 – UK
Marry Me – UK
Bad Neighbours – US
18 December
Bank of Dave – UK
Documentary
1 December
Black is the New Black – UK
How to Tell a Secret – UK
Radical Wolfe – US
Who We Become
4 December
Costco at Christmas – UK
18 December
The Outsiders – UK
Comedy
1 December
Gajen Nad Professional Mixed Breed – US
Kids
1 December
Lego Ninjago – UK
8 December
Barbie: A Touch of Magic – UK
18 December
Mush-Mush and the Mushables season one – US
The Swan Princess: Far Longer Than Forever – US
Anime
1 December
One Piece season 19 – US
