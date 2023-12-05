Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For Christmas this year, Netflix is gifting subscribers with its busiest month yet thanks to the release of many high-profile titles.

These include numerous long-awaited films, including director and actor Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, about the composer Leonard Bernstein, and Chicken Run sequel Dawn of the Nugget.

There’s also a new thriller from Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke (Leave the World Behind) and, with a budget of $150m, one of the streamer’s most expensive films ever: Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, from driector Zack Snyder. Video game fans will also be delighted to learn that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be made available to play on mobile.

These additions come one month after Netflix unceremoniously cancelled five shows, which led to outcry from subscribers.

TV wise, there’s a spin-off to one of Netflix’s most successful shows, Money Heist, and the final ever episodes of The Crown, which will lend particular focus to William and Kate.

Find the full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in December 2023 below – and find the full list of everything being removed here.

ORIGINAL

TV

1 December

Sweet Home season two

2 December

Welcome to Samdal-ri season one

6 December

Blood Coast season one

7 December

Analog Squad season one

High Tides season one

I Hate Christmas season two

My Life With the Walter Boys season one

12 December

Single’s Inferno season three

13 December

Car Masters: Rust to Riches season five

The Influencer season one

1670 season one

14 December

As the Crow Flies season two

The Crown season six, part two

‘The Crown’s final batch of episodes are arriving in December (Netflix)

15 December

Carol & The End of the World

YOH’ Christmas season one

20 December

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years season one

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar – US

21 December

Like Flowers in Sand season one

22 December

Gyeongseong Creature season one

24 December

The Manny season one – US

28 December

Pokémon Concierge season one – US

29 December

Money Heist: Berlin season one – US

‘Money Heist: Berlin’ (Netflix)

Movies

1 December

May December – US (available on Sky and NOW in the UK)

Women on the Edge – US

6 December

Christmas as Usual

7 December

The Archies

NAGA

‘May December’ (© May December 2022 Investors LLC)

8 December

Blood Vessel

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season six (new episodes) – US

Leave the World Behind

15 December

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Familia

‘Leave the World Behind’ (Netflix)

20 December

Maestro

Taming of the Shrewd 2 – US

22 December

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

24 December

A Vampire in the Family – US

26 December

Thank You, I’m Sorry – US

Documentary

7 December

World War II: From the Frontlines

12 December

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Under Pressure: The US Women’s World Cup Team

Bradley Cooper in ‘Maestro’ (Netflix)

13 December

If I Were Luiza Sonsa

15 December

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist

27 December

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare

Comedy

5 December

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal – US

19 December

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

25 December

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Kids

4 December

Dew Drop Diaries season two

7 December

Hilda season three

21 December

Supa Team 4 season two – UK

Anime

14 December

Yu Yu Hakusho season one

‘Rebel Moon’ (Netflix)

Games

14 December

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

LICENCED

TV

1 December

Basketball Wives season three and four – US

Big Brother season six and 17 – US

College Hill: Celebrity Edition season one – US

Fisk season two

Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Great Christmas Roast series one – UK

Holey Moley – US

PRU series one – UK

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems season one – US

3 December

Tale of the Nine Tailed season one – US

4 December

Till Death season three – US

5 December

Top Chef season six and 15 – US

‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' (Netflix)

11 December

True Beauty season one – UK

12 December

Happiness season one – UK

14 December

Married at First Sight season 14 – US

15 December

The Golden Hour season one – US

The Hills season three and four – US

19 December

Project Runway season 17 – US

21 December

Flipping Out season four and five – US

25 December

Star Trek: Prodigy season one

31 December

Blippi Wonders season three – US

The Millionaire Matchmaker season three and four – US

Movies

1 December

The Batman – US

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – US

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – US

Black Swan – US

Blockers – US

‘The Batman’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

Boyz n the Hood – US

A Brush with Christmas – UK

Burlesque – US

Catering Christmas – UK

Christmas at the Drive-In – UK

The Commuter – US

Dangerous Games: The Legacy Murders – UK

DC League of Super-Pets – US

Disquiet – UK

Good Boys – US

Hunter Killer – US

Insidious – US

Justice League – US

LA Confidential – US

Lucy – US

Man of Steel – US

The Meg – US

Shazam! – US

Shazam! Fury of the Gods – US

She’s All That – US

She’s the Man – US

Suicide Squad – US

The Suicide Squad – US

Film Review The Suicide Squad (© 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Taken – US

Taken 2 – US

Wonder Woman – US

Wonder Woman: 1984 – US

3 December

The Super Mario Bros Movie – US

5 December

I Can Only Imagine – US

6 December

Green Lantern – UK

9 December

Love and Monsters – US

13 December

Holiday in the Vineyards – US

Film Review - The Super Mario Bros. Movie (© 2023 Nintendo and Universal Studios)

15 December

Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Version – UK

U-571 – UK

16 December

American Underdog – UK

The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2 – UK

Marry Me – UK

Bad Neighbours – US

18 December

Bank of Dave – UK

Documentary

1 December

Black is the New Black – UK

How to Tell a Secret – UK

Radical Wolfe – US

Who We Become

4 December

Costco at Christmas – UK

Film Box Office (Marvel)

18 December

The Outsiders – UK

Comedy

1 December

Gajen Nad Professional Mixed Breed – US

Kids

1 December

Lego Ninjago – UK

8 December

Barbie: A Touch of Magic – UK

18 December

Mush-Mush and the Mushables season one – US

The Swan Princess: Far Longer Than Forever – US

Anime

1 December

One Piece season 19 – US