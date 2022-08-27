Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols’s ashes will be sent to deep space

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The ashes of Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols will be sent to space following her death last month at age 89.

Nichols played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the original Star Trek franchise in the 1960s.

Notably, she made history by being one half of a televised interracial kiss with co-star William Shatner: an action that was unheard of at the time.

Her death in July sparked several tributes from fans and colleagues, including George Takei and Lynda Carter.

Now, it has been announced that Nichols’ final resting place will be a fitting tribute to her most memorable role.

Celestis, Inc., a private space flight company that works with NASA, will include some of the actor’s ashes on a United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket later this year as part of the upcoming Enterprise flight, says The Hollywood Reporter.

The flight will begin in Cape Canaveral, Florida and is expected to go beyond the James Webb telescope and into interplanetary deep space.

Nichelle Nichols as Lt Uhura in ‘Star Trek’ (Paramount Television/Kobal/Shutterstock)

This is not the first time a Star Trek alumnus has had their ashes taken to space. Portions of screenwriter Gene Roddenberry’s ashes have been sent on multiple Celestis missions, and more of his remains will also join Nichols’s on the next Enterprise mission.

In addition, James “Scotty” Doohan and Majel Roddenberry will also have some of their cremated remains aboard the Enterprise.

You can read an obituary for Nichelle Nichols here.