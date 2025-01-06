Nikki Glaser claims she was paid less for Golden Globes than male host

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nikki Glaser has claimed that while she was paid a reasonable sum to host the 2025 Golden Globes, she didn’t make quite as much as a previous male host.

The 40-year-old comedian, who was a hit as the host of Sunday’s (January 5) awards show, made history as the first woman to present the ceremony solo.

Following her successful night where she threw playful jabs at celebrity guests including Timothée Chalamet and Eddie Redmayne, Glaser appeared on SiriusXM’s Howard Stern Show to reflect on the experience.

“I got paid pretty — I’m good with that,” she said without divulging an exact figure. “There was a past host who said how much he got paid in his monologue and I got less than that, but that’s OK. I’ll get more next year.”

Although Glaser didn’t specify which past host she made less than, it seems she was likely referring to 2023 host Jerrod Carmichael, who, during his opening monologue, revealed he was paid $500,000 for the gig.

Expressing her gratitude for the opportunity, Glaser added: “This first year, when you’re just trying to prove yourself, I honestly would’ve done it for free. It’s an insane platform to be on. It’s not about the money for me.”

Nikki Glaser showed off a ‘Wicked’ and ‘Conclave’ mashup, which was well received by the audience ( Penske Media via Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted the Golden Globes for comment.

The Someday You’ll Die stand-up was overwhelmingly lauded by viewers, who praised her for “annihilating” with her routine.

Even fellow comedian and late-night host Jon Stewart joined in on the virtual applause, tweeting: “Nikki Glaser is very very good at this.”

The awards show’s producers also seemed impressed with her performance, telling Variety that they’re definitely interested in inviting her back to host next year’s ceremony.

“We absolutely had a great experience with her,” executive producer Glenn Weiss said, “and think that she would be great at this in the long term.”

While Glaser was indeed one of the major hits of the evening, there was one joke that didn’t land with the audience or viewers.

After making several safe jokes in her opening set about the nominees, Glaser found space for a quip about the scandal involving rapper and music mogul Diddy, which she addressed to Dune star Zendaya.

“Zendaya, you were incredible in Dune,” she said, adding: “Oh my God, I woke up for all of your scenes. You were so good... and Challengers, girl? Oh my God! That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card. I mean, seriously.”

She continued: “I’m sorry – I’m upset too. The afterparty is not going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. I know a Stanley Tucci freak-off doesn’t have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil.”

The crowd of A-listers in the room groaned at the mention of Diddy, and the joke was branded “gross” and “crazy” by some on social media.