Love Island fever is here once again thanks to the imminent arrival of a winter series hosted by Maya Jama.

The contestants entering the South African villa this year include the show’s first-ever partially sighted contestant and an extra from the sitcom Benidorm.

Joining them is 27-year-old ring girl and actor Olivia Hawkins.

Hawkins can be seen in the background of Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Find out more about Love Island contestant Olivia Hawkins below.

Why has Olivia joined Love Island and what will she bring to the villa?

In short, Olivia has joined the show because she has never been in a relationship before.

She told ITV: “I’m 27 and I’ve never been in a relationship so I feel like now I’m really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life.

Olivia said that she will “bring fun” and “vibes” to the villa.

When can you see Olivia in No Time to Die?

It’s admittedly difficult to pinpoint where exactly Olivia features in the 2021 Bond film No Time to Die, but she briefly appears as a waitress in the background of a memorable Cuban nightclub scene featuring Craig and Ana de Armas.

Has Olivia been in any other films and TV shows?

Olivia has appeared in Netflix series Top Boy as well as Acorn TV show Queens of Mystery. Elsewhere, she has starred in Craig David and DJ Tom Zanetti’s music videos.

She has also been hired as the body doubles for Harry Potter star Emma Watson and former Coronation Street actor Michelle Keegan.

She studied Professional Dance and Musical Theatre at Bird College in Sidcup, Kent.

The school’s alumni include singer Mel C as well as former EastEnders actors John Patridge and Jonny Labey.

What is Olivia’s Instagram?

You can find Olivia on Instagram at @livhawkinss, but this year all the contestants’ pages will be disabled while they’re in the villa.

In an unprecedented move, ITV has asked them to make their accounts “dormant” while they are on the show so that nothing can be published on their behalf, in an effort to prevent the “adverse effects of social media”.

Love Island will air Mondays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.