There was an outpouring of emotion on social media as users reacted to Pat Sajak’s final show as host of Wheel of Fortune.

The longtime game show host, 77, called time on his hosting gig after 41 seasons on Friday night.

On X/Twitter, many users wrote that they were in tears during his last appearance. One user wrote simply: “Here we go. Let the waterfall tears begin. #wheeloffortune”.

While another added: “Watching Pat Sajak‘s last #WheelOfFortune show is so sad I’m gonna cryyyy”.

Several users also reflected nostalgically on what a fixture Sajak had been in their lives over the last four decades. One wrote in a message to Sajak: “Thank you. You were part of my childhood- my grandmothers faithfully watched every night.”

Another claimed that Sajak’s presence onscreen had changed cultural habits, writing: “Pat Sajak helped change the American culture with how many families ate in front of a TV instead of at the table because of him.”

Pat Sajak attending a baseball game in Washington DC in 2007 ( Getty Images )

Many more fans offered sincere messages, including one who wrote: “Watching [Pat Sajak] last episode of being the host of [Wheel of Fortune]! Thank you for bringing joy in the game show industry. I loved watching this show so much, from Disney week to celebrating the holidays, even Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is great.”

In a preview clip of the final episode, Sajak thanked viewers for “allowing me into your lives.”

“I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there,” Sajak said, addressing the camera on the Wheel of Fortune set.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes, night after night, decade after decade,” he continued. “And I always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues. No politics. Nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game. But gradually it became more than that.”

He added: “What an honor to play even a small part in all of that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

Sajak announced he would be retiring last June, with Ryan Seacrest named as his replacement later that month.

Seacrest said in a statement: “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”