Phillip Schofield – latest: Jeremy Clarkson defends ex-This Morning host as protestors hit Soap Awards
Former ITV presenter has opened up about struggling with mental health in weeks since admitting to affair with younger colleague
Phillip Schofield has received words of support from numerous celebrities after suggesting he had experienced suicidal thoughts amid the fallout surrounding his “unwise” but “not illegal” affair with a younger colleague on This Morning.
The 61-year-old gave an emotional interview to the BBC on Friday 2 June, where he described the impact of the “constant” and “relentless” onslaught from the media since he admitted to having an affair with the colleague on the ITV show.
In the interview, Schofield denied accusations that he “groomed” his younger colleague, whom he met during a school visit when the boy in question was 15. Schofield denied that any sexual encounters took place until the ITV employee was around 20 years old. You can find the five biggest revelations from the interview here.
Stars such as Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson and Rupert Everett have all questioned the intensity of the backlash against Schofield.
This comes in sharp contrast to the protestors who turned up at the British Soap Awards on Saturday 3 June, despite Schofield being replaced as host.
‘Baffled’ Jeremy Clarkson hits out at Phillip Schofield ‘witch hunt’
Columnist and TV host Jeremy Clarkson has said that he finds the criticism of Phillip Schofield over his secret affair with a younger male colleague “weird” and has “never seen a witch hunt like it”.
Clarkson said he does not know Schofield and has “no skin in the fight”, but wrote about the outrage that has followed Schofield’s saga.
“He maintains that his lover was over the age of consent when their relationship became physical, but that hasn’t silenced the howls of disgust,” Clarkson wrote in his Sunday Times column.
“And I find that weird. We casually roll our eyes when we hear that Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend is three and we even nod appreciatively when we learn that the age gap between Al Pacino and his pregnant girlfriend is 54 years.”
Clarkson said that he has never seen a “witch hunt” like the one that has gone after the former This Morning host.
’It seems to me he is only guilty of being what he said he was: gay,’ Jeremy Clarkson says
Phillip Schofield ‘will not watch Holly Willoughby’s return to This Morning’
Phillip Schofield will not watch This Morning on Monday, fronted by his ex-co-presenter Holly Willoughby, as it would be too devastating for him, his friends have reportedly said.
Willoughby is expected to tell viewers of her sadness at the end of her 13-year screen partnership with Schofield, and that the long-running programme must go on.
Former co-host expected to tell of her sadness in statement at start of show
From shaking hands to vaping, behind the scenes of Schofield’s emotional interview
BBC journalist Amol Rajan has given details about his interview with the former ITV presenter.
Phillip Schofield’s hands were ‘shaking’ during interview, says BBC’s Amol Rajan
Disgraced ‘This Morning’ presenter addressed recent scandal in an interview with the public broadcaster
Piers Morgan weighs in
The former ITV presenter wrote on Twitter: “Unless Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover contradicts his version of events to The Sun [and the] BBC, then it’s time to stop this relentless persecution of a guy who’s lost everything and looks right on the edge to me.”
He continued: “He doesn’t seem to have committed any crime, and he’s not a [government] minister.”
Piers Morgan questions ‘relentless persecution’ of Phillip Schofield
Piers Morgan on Phillip Schofield interview
Christine Flack’s advice to Schofield
The mother of the late Love Island host Caroline Flack, who took her own life three years ago, has issued a heartfelt plea to Schofield: “Wait to see what happens and don’t do anything stupid.”
Don’t do anything stupid, Caroline Flack’s mum tells Phillip Schofield
Christine Flack claims ITV has not learnt lessons from her daughter’s suicide
The inside story of Phillip Schofield’s shocking downfall
“British light entertainment had not seen a rise and fall so dramatic since the downfall of Michael Barrymore, whose career was destroyed when a man was found dead in the swimming pool of Barrymore’s £2m mansion after a party in 2001. The circumstances are very different, but Schofield’s downward trajectory has been no less cataclysmic.”
Technicolour nightmare: the inside story of Phillip Schofield’s shocking downfall
For more than four decades, the former ‘This Morning’ presenter was synonymous with bulletproof affability, writes Ed Power. It’s only made his cataclysmic fall from grace that much more surprising
Who is joining Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa on Monday?
Josie Gibson, who won the 2010 series of Big Brother, will be sitting next to Willoughby. She joined the ITV show in 2019 and has co-hosted on a number of occasions as a relief presenter.
Holly Willoughby’s new This Morning co-host announced as return speculation ends
She will be back presenting for the first time since Schofield’s departure
Video: This Morning editor says ‘scores are being settled'
When asked if there was a “toxic culture” at This Morning, Martin Frizell said: “Read between the lines, I think there are some scores being settled.”
The editor of This Morning said “scores are being settled” as he address claims the ITV show had a “toxic culture”. Martin Frizell, who reportedly joined the show in July 2016, was asked by a journalist whether he should have been more curious about Mr Schofield’s relationship with the much younger man. “There are lots of questions to answer but there’s a KC appointed for an external review and anything we say now could be prejudicial,” Mr Frizell said. When asked if there was a “toxic culture” at This Morning, he said: “Read between the lines, I think there are some scores being settled.” Mr Frizell said he was not concerned to speak to Jane Mulcahy KC, the lawyer appointed by ITV to conduct the external review. He added: “There will be lots of time when it’s all over to go through who did what, when, why.” “She’ll (Ms Mulcahy) get to the bottom, if there are questions to be answered, she’ll find those answers.”
Protestors hit the British Soap Awards
Despite Schofield being replaced as host of the ceremony, a handful of protestors attended the Salford event with banners. Read the full story below.
Anti-Phillip Schofield protestors hit British Soap Awards
Protestors held up banners as they stood among hundreds of soap fans
It was the British Soap Awards at The Lowry Theatre in Salford last night, and Schofield was originally due to host the ceremony. Jane McDonald stepped in at the last minute to replace him, but protestors still showed up outside the venue with signs.