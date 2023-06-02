Phillip Schofield – latest: Ex-This Morning presenter says he’s ‘lost everything’ in BBC interview
Phillip Schofield has credited his daughters with “saving his life” amid the fallout surrounding his “unwise” but “not illegal” affair with a younger colleague on This Morning.
The 61-year-old gave an emotional interview to the BBC on Friday 2 June, where he described the impact of the “constant” and “relentless” onslaught from the media since he admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague on the ITV show.
“This is how Caroline Flack felt,” he said, referring to the former Love Island host who took her own life in 2020.
In the interview, Schofield denied accusations that he “groomed” his younger colleague, whom he met during a school visit when the boy in question was 15. Schofield denied that anything sexual took place until the ITV employee was around 20 years old. You can find the five biggest revelations from the interview here.
This Morning presenter Alison Hammond broke down during the latest episode of the daytime show, as she discussed Schofield’s interview with her colleague Dermot O’Leary.
Meanwhile, former Good MorningBritain co-host Piers Morgan has tweeted that it is time to stop the “relentless persecution” of Schofield.
Holmes, who used to co-host the Friday episode of This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford, has made several claims about his former colleague.
Below is a timeline of Schofield and Holmes’s working relationship, and their ongoing feud.
Former ‘This Morning’ host has been a vocal critic of Schofield, who quit the ITV daytime show last week after admitting he lied about his affair with a young colleague
Phillip Schofield says he has ‘lost everything’ in BBC interview
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears discussing ‘painful’ Phillip Schofield allegations
Phillip Schofield shares text he sent Holly Willoughby after admitting to This Morning affair
In a new interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan, Schofield said he text Willoughby about the scandal to apologise for lying to her about the affair..
“The last time we had a conversation was when I texted Holly and said, ‘Don’t reply’ – this was after the statement last week – ‘Don’t reply, you’re probably not allowed to, but I am deeply deeply sorry that I lied to you,’” he said.
Alison Hammond breaks down while discussing ‘painful’ Phillip Schofield interview
Alison Hammond broke down in tears while discussing Phillip Schofield’s recent interview on This Morning.
“I’m just finding it really painful,” she said. “Obviously, I loved Phillip Schofield and it’s weird because I still love Phillip Schofield.
“However, what he’s done is wrong. He’s admitted it, he’s said sorry. As a family, we’re all really struggling to process everything.”
The presenter, 48, continued: “I never know what to say, but I remember what my mum said. My mum always said, ‘Use your Bible as your sat-nav in life’, and in the Bible, it says, ‘He without sin cast the first stone.’”
‘As a family, we’re all really struggling to process everything,’ presenter said
Phillip Schofield’s resignation from ITV – and the scandal surrounding his departure – is continuing to cause chaos at the broadcaster.
Last week, the 61-year-old presenter resigned from hosting This Morning as he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague and lying about it.
The network’s bosses are now facing questions from MPs over the scandal, while ITV has ordered a review into Phillip Schofield’s departure from the show amid reports of a “toxic” environment behind the scenes.
As questions continue to be asked, we have taken a look at the key players at the broadcaster involved.
Phillip Schofield’s hands were ‘shaking’ during ‘delicate’ interview, says BBC’s Amol Rajan
“[Applying journalistic scrutiny to Schofield] was made significantly more delicate by his clearly very highly charged emotional state,” BBC host Amol Rajan writes.
“As Tony Dolce, one of our two camera operators (along with Tony Jolliffe) observed afterwards, Schofield’s hands were shaking through much of the interview.”
