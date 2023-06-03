Phillip Schofield – latest: Ex-This Morning presenter says he’s ‘lost everything’ in BBC interview
Former ITV presenter tells Amol Rajan about struggling in weeks since admitting to affair with younger colleague, as Piers Morgan criticises ‘relentless persecution’ and ‘This Morning’ host Alison Hammond breaks down during live broadcast
Phillip Schofield has credited his daughters with “saving his life” amid the fallout surrounding his “unwise” but “not illegal” affair with a younger colleague on This Morning.
The 61-year-old gave an emotional interview to the BBC on Friday 2 June, where he described the impact of the “constant” and “relentless” onslaught from the media since he admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague on the ITV show.
“This is how Caroline Flack felt,” he said, referring to the former Love Island host who took her own life in 2020.
In the interview, Schofield denied accusations that he “groomed” his younger colleague, whom he met during a school visit when the boy in question was 15. Schofield denied that anything sexual took place until the ITV employee was around 20 years old. You can find the five biggest revelations from the interview here.
This Morning presenter Alison Hammond broke down during the latest episode of the daytime show, as she discussed Schofield’s interview with her colleague Dermot O’Leary.
Meanwhile, former Good MorningBritain co-host Piers Morgan has tweeted that it is time to stop the “relentless persecution” of Schofield.
Read ITV’s letter on Phillip Schofield review in full
Dame Carolyn McCall has written to the Culture Secretary and Ofcom about the presenter’s departure from This Morning
Meet the key players in ITV’s This Morning scandal
Phillip Schofield’s resignation from ITV – and the scandal surrounding his departure – is continuing to cause chaos at the broadcaster.
Last week, the 61-year-old presenter resigned from hosting This Morning as he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague and lying about it.
The network’s bosses are now facing questions from MPs over the scandal, while ITV has ordered a review into Phillip Schofield’s departure from the show amid reports of a “toxic” environment behind the scenes.
As questions continue to be asked, we have taken a look at the key players at the broadcaster involved.
Dame Carolyn McCall has written to the Culture Secretary and Ofcom about the presenter’s departure from ‘This Morning’
Kerry Katona brands This Morning ‘fake’ and ‘phoney’ as she recalls ‘belittling’ Phillip Schofield interview
Appearing on GB News on Wednesday (31 May) evening, former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona was asked about an infamous 2008 interview she had with Schofield on This Morning.
In the interview, Schofield tells Katona that her speech is “a bit slurred”, saying that he was “merely pointing out someone who is very different from a few years ago”.
Speaking to Dan Wootton, Katona said that she’d been taking medication for her bipolar disorder which was causing her to slur her words.
“The audacity [of] being condescending, belittling to people with real issues on the sofa who have real issues. Who are they to give him the right for an opinion and tell them what’s right or wrong?”
Admitting that she was shaking while speaking about the subject, she said: “People don’t understand what that interview did to me emotionally… When I did that interview, I was at rock bottom. Dan, you’d have thought I’d murdered somebody.”
Phillip Schofield: Five biggest revelations from TV host’s sit-down interview about affair scandal
Phillip Schofield has given his first interviews in the wake of his This Morning affair scandal.
On Friday 26 May, it was revealed that Schofield had been dropped by his agent after the TV host admitted to lying about an “unwise but not illegal” consensual relationship he had with a younger male colleague on the daytime series, while being married to his wife.
Schofield has since resigned from ITV, with the broadcaster’s bosses saying they were “badly let down” by the former This Morning host.
The 61-year-old sat down with the BBC’s Amol Rajan to discuss details of the affair, and to address specific accusations related to the scandal.
Below are the five biggest revelations from the Schofield interview.
Phillip Schofield shares text he sent Holly Willoughby after admitting to This Morning affair
Phillip Schofield has shared the text he sent to former co-star Holly Willoughby after admitting to lying about an affair with a younger This Morning colleague.
The disgraced former host of the ITV daytime series reflected on his friendship with Willoughby after he quit following reports of a feud between the presenting duo.
A week later, Schofield shared a statement in which he said he lied about an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a colleague. He was subsequently dropped by his agent and also resigned from ITV, whose bosses said they were “badly let down” by the presenter.
In a new interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan, Schofield said he text Willoughby about the scandal to apologise for lying to her about the affair.
This Morning: Alison Hammond breaks down while discussing ‘painful’ Phillip Schofield interview
Alison Hammond broke down in tears while discussing Phillip Schofield’s recent interview on This Morning.
On Friday 26 May, one week after announcing his departure from ITV’s daytime show, Schofield admitted to lying about an “unwise but not illegal” affair he had with a younger male colleague on This Morning. As a result, he was dropped by his agent and subsequently resigned from ITV.
On Thursday (1 June), the 61-year-old took part in a sit-down interview with the BBC, where he said that he doesn’t think he’ll work in TV ever again and has had suicidal thoughts since the news came out.
